Lake Mead has retreated due to drought, exposing several bodies feared to be linked to Mafia hits

The first body was discovered in May. The skeletal remains of a man were found in a rusting metal barrel on the muddy shore of Lake Mead. Police said he had been shot in the head, mafia style, sometime in the 1970s or 1980s.

Since then, more and more corpses have been pouring out of America’s largest reservoir, revealing its decades-old secrets.

Recently, a new set of human remains turned out to be the fourth such find.

The waters of the 112-mile lake on the Nevada-Arizona border are retreating in the wake of a drought exacerbated by heavy water use by surrounding states.

Treasure hunters have flocked to the area, drawn by reports of what may be revealed: including several ghost towns, an ancient Native American ‘lost city’, a downed WWII B-29 Superfortress bomber, and the buried loot of a notorious mobster.

The lake is notable for being just 20 miles from Las Vegas at its closest point. So perhaps unsurprisingly, while other drying reservoirs in America’s parched Southwest have revealed wonders like a fossilized mastodon skull and ancient Native American dwellings, the one closest to Sin City throws up more horrifying surprises.

The waters of Lake Mead, on the Nevada-Arizona border, are retreating in the wake of a drought. In May, the skeletal remains of a man were found crammed into a rusting metal barrel on the coast

In its early years, the casino town was so tightly controlled by the Chicago Mafia—the so-called Outfit—and other Midwestern clans that everyone there claimed to have ties to the Mafia. And with so much money to be made by the unscrupulous – not to mention so much potential for them to scam each other – there were inevitably many casualties.

While Lake Mead had obvious attractions as a place to get rid of those fatalities, local mafia experts have long argued that mobsters preferred burying bodies in the Nevada desert, fearing floating corpses in the reservoir. would alarm tourists and discourage them from visiting Vegas. .

The latest discoveries, particularly the unlucky man in the barrel, suggest that the assessment may have been wrong.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Travis Heggie, a former National Park Service official who has studied deaths in the Lake Mead Recreational Area. “I expect all kinds of criminal stuff to pop up — and I mean a lot.”

Even if it’s no longer bodies in barrels, he expects they’ll find an arsenal of guns and knives—and whatever else the mobsters used to kill each other and then dump.

The 86-year-old reservoir is formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River and supplies drinking water to California, Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico. It is currently filled to less than 30 percent of its capacity.

While Lake Mead had obvious attractions as a place to get rid of those fatalities, local mafia experts have long argued that mobsters preferred burying bodies in the Nevada desert (Photo: Another body found near Lake Mead )

Although the lake occupies a US national park (so technically anything found there belongs to the federal government), two former police officers have offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who discovers more sunken barrels.

Some of them, it is believed, may contain the missing loot of Bugsy Siegel, who made a fortune as one of Sin City’s early criminal overlords. It is rumored that he hid his earnings in several barrels sent to the bottom of Lake Mead shortly before his assassination in 1947.

But since the barreling of victims in barrels has been a popular technique among criminals since the mid-1800s, they may find a few more skeletons before finding Bugsy’s treasure.

After the body in the barrel was found on May 1 near an area known as Swim Beach, the victim’s shoes allowed authorities to roughly date the death. A week later, while paddleboarding, two sisters found the half-buried remains of someone between the ages of 23 and 37.

At first they thought they were sheep bones. “It wasn’t until I saw the silver-filled jawbone that I thought, ‘Wow, this is a human!’ and started to panic,’ said one of the girls.

The local coroner said these second remains were more skeletal than the first, which still bore organ tissue. The cause of death remains unknown.

On July 25, back at Swim Beach, a third set of remains were discovered encased in mud near the waterline. A fourth set was found two weeks ago at Swim Beach.

Experts say it’s too early to determine the identity and cause of death for the latest finds, but staff at the Las Vegas “Mob Museum” have a cunning idea who ended up in the barrel. They think he is Johnny Pappas, who worked in the casino industry but had “connections” to the mafia. He worked for the Argent Corporation, a cover company for mobsters that owned four major Las Vegas casinos from which they “creamed off” the profits (reporting too little revenue to the government and pocketing the rest).

Pappas, a Greek-American, kept a boat on Lake Mead and disappeared one night in 1976 after telling his wife that he was going to a restaurant to meet two men interested in buying the boat. Three days later, his car was discovered with the keys in the ignition in a casino parking lot.

The man suspected of murdering him was Tony Spilotro, a Chicago “enforcer” and Mafia captain in Las Vegas. The prolific hit man was considered a suspect in nearly 20 mafia-related murders and disappearances from 1975 to 1977.

A body found on Swim Beach is believed to have been placed there by Tony Spilotro, who inspired the character of mob psychopath Nicky Santoro, played by Joe Pesci in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film Casino. Pesci is pictured above with Sharon Stone in a scene from the movie

Director Martin Scorsese based his lead character Nicky Santoro on Spilotro in his 1995 hit movie Casino. Spilotro seen in a 1974 mugshot (above)

According to the Mob Museum, his preferred method of execution was a shot to the head from a .22 pistol fitted with a silencer.

Spilotro inspired the character of Mafia psychopath Nicky Santoro, played by Joe Pesci in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film Casino, Hollywood’s largest portrayal of Las Vegas’ Mafia past.

Since Sin City has been described as “a massacre” in the 1970s – it is calculated that there were more gang murders in Las Vegas between 1971 and 1974 than in the previous 25 years combined – there are many more possible candidates for the man in the barrel. One theory is that the murder was perpetrated by a biker gang who were attempting to exert themselves on Mafia property.

Another idea is that the victim could be George Vandermark, also a mafia casino manager, who disappeared after allegedly skimming a whopping $15 million worth of coins from the lucrative slot machines at the Argent Corporation’s casinos.

Vandermark, who allegedly defrauded not only the American taxpayer but also his mob bosses, was last seen in an Arizona hotel in 1976. His son, who allegedly had contact with him after he went missing, was found murdered the following year. .

Authorities claimed that Vandermark had fled to Costa Rica, although a Mafia informant maintained that he had been shot and buried in the Arizona desert. His body has never been found.

Treasure hunters have flocked to Lake Mead (pictured), scarred by reports of what may be revealed: including several ghost towns, an ancient Native American ‘lost city’ and a downed WWII B-29 Superfortress bomber

Another possibility is that the barrel victim is a cocaine trafficker named William Crespo, who “flipped” and became a government witness, only to disappear in 1983 before being forced to testify against an Argent executive and six of his associates.

There are even candidates the Mafia Museum has never heard of, such as a mobster named Bobbi Eugene Shaw, who went missing in 1977. His sister, Barbara Brock, said police contacted her and her cousin in May about collecting DNA samples from the family to check for a match. “I know he’s gone, but knowing for sure would make me feel better,” she said.

And while some may think burying a body in the endless wasteland around Las Vegas couldn’t be easier, historians say mobsters sometimes preferred a barrel as a more dramatic gesture. In 1976, a Vegas mobster was found dead in a floating barrel as far away as Biscayne Bay, Florida.

Whoever turns out to be the last inhabitant of the barrel, it almost certainly won’t be Lake Mead’s last eerie revelation.