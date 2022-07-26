Lake Macquarie double drowning: Man’s body found after woman’s body washed up on Moonee Beach

A man’s body has been found floating miles offshore, nearly 24 hours after his partner’s body was found on a nearby popular beach.

Emergency services were called to Moonee Beach in the Lake Macquarie area of ​​NSW Monday afternoon after a body was found in the water.

A woman, believed to be in her 80s, was treated at the scene but could not be resuscitated by paramedics.

Police launched an investigation which revealed that a man in his 70s, who is known to the woman, was also missing in nearby waters.

An investigation was launched Monday after a woman’s body was found on Moonee Beach (pictured). A man’s body has since been found on a nearby beach

An extensive air and sea search for the missing man was launched Tuesday morning, involving local police, Marine Area Command, PolAir, Surf Life Saving NSW and paramedics.

His body was found around 10 a.m. off the coast about 1.5 miles south of Birdie Beach and was recovered by the NSW Police Marine Area Command.

“While the man has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be the missing man in his 70s,” the police said in a statement.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the double drowning.

Both Birdie and Moonee beaches are not patrolled.

Police are expected to provide more details at a press conference later on Tuesday.