Lais Ribeiro makes a splash in green bikini during Rio de Janeiro beach day with husband Joakim Noah

Lais Ribeiro showed off her slim figure in a small green thong bikini as she soaked up the sun during a beach day with husband Joakim Noah.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel stayed close to her new husband, 37, as they enjoyed their time in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Last month, the duo tied the knot in a romantic beach wedding with their closest friends and family in Brazil, where the model is from.

Joakim, a French/Swedish-American former professional basketball player, went shirtless and wore white swimming trunks.

The pair are currently staying at the Hotel Fasano and have been seen in town lately, including an earlier beach day on Monday.

The pair looked enamored and enjoyed each other’s company as they showed off their enviable figures along the shoreline.

The Brazilian beauty wore her long dark brown locks loose, and at one point she slipped a multicolored crochet hat over it.

Lais was exposed under the sun all day and chose to lightly accessorize her look with tiny gold hoop earrings.

The runway phenomenon—born Laís Pereira de Oliveira—skipped sunglasses but narrowed her eyes and sometimes used her hand as a visor.

She wore a busty and sassy show in her woven forest green swimsuit and showed off her muscular rear with his thong bottoms.

Lais and Joakim cuddled as they stretched out on wooden armchairs with cream cushions on them.

The former athlete briefly wore a white T-shirt as he leaned forward lovingly to kiss his bride.

His long hair was a little tousled as he let it fall wherever it could, untiing it from its usual, no-fuss quiff. He paired the look with a long, shabby beard.

The handsome retiree showed off his muscular torso when he later ditched his shirt, accessorizing his casual beach look with several bracelets.

The lovebirds dated for four years before exchanging vows, following a proposal to Burning Man that came a year into their romance.

For the ceremony, she wore a white dress with a semi-sheer bodice embroidered with a floral pattern and a tulle bottom.

She completed the romantic look with white flowers arranged behind her ear and her dark hair styled in loose waves almost to her waist.

Ribeiro’s father walked her down the aisle in a navy suit and shook hands with Noah before they married under a lush green arch full of roses.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio served as bridesmaids for the lavish affair.

The couple’s engagement was announced with a photo of them hugging each other, in which Lais appeared to be topless apart from colorful pasties.

In the photo, they were under a tent at the popular nine-day Burning Man festival in the northern Nevada desert.

Ribeiro wrote in the caption: “@stickity13 surprised me in my favorite place in the world and proposed to me. And I couldn’t be happier! We’re getting married guys.’

