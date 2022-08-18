Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti goes Instagram official with ‘magical’ NASCAR host Alex Weaver

<!–

Taken! On Wednesday, Laguna Beach alumin Stephen Colletti went official Instagram with his new girlfriend Alex Weaver, who is about ten years his junior.

Alex — who was an Alpha Delta Pi sorority sister at Clemson University — wrote the same caption on Colletti’s post on Wednesday as he did via Instastory: “I’m a lucky girl.”

The Back to the Beach podcaster received supportive comments from its Everyone Is Doing Great castmates Janet Gunn and Alex Park, as well as its One Tree Hill castmates James Lafferty and Allison Munn.

After three years as an on-air talent at ESPN, Weaver became a reporter/host for NASCAR and serves as the co-host of NASCAR.com podcast Backseat Drivers – according to her LinkedIn.

The 36-year-old Newport Beach resident – who has 874K social media followers – captioned his snap: ‘Magic hours are a little more magical this year’

‘Smooth Sailing’: Stephen and the North Carolina native’s coastal selfie was technically taken on July 15 when they went sailing together in San Diego

Alex — who was an Alpha Delta Pi sorority sister at Clemson University — wrote the same caption on Colletti’s post as she did via Instastory on Wednesday: “I’m a lucky girl.”

‘Yes ship Lindos!’ The Back to the Beach podcaster received supportive comments from its Everyone Is Doing Great castmates Janet Gunn and Alex Park, as well as its One Tree Hill castmates James Lafferty and Allison Munn

Broadcast journalist: After three years as an on-air talent at ESPN, Weaver became a reporter/host for NASCAR and serves as the co-host of NASCAR.com podcast Backseat Drivers (pictured Monday)

Stephen previously had a romance with his Laguna Beach co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, as well as Nashville alum Hayden Panettiere and former Disney Channel star Chelsea Kane.

On July 19, Colletti and Cavallari launched a Dear Media podcast called Back to the Beach, where they rewatch MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

The reality show aired for three seasons in 2004-2006 – spawning several spin-offs, including MTV’s The Hills, E! show Very Cavallari and MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

Recoil! Stephen previously had a romance with his Laguna Beach co-stars Kristin Cavallari (L) and Lauren Conrad, as well as Nashville alum Hayden Panettiere and former Disney Channel star Chelsea Kane.