LAFC stole headlines for signing Bale and Chiellini but they’ve been building success for some time

After Los Angeles FC failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s short history last year, the organization and coach Bob Bradley agreed to part ways.

Bradley had made the team one of the most exciting in MLS, winning the Supporters’ Shield with a then-record 72 points in 2019.

But the team stumbled to ninth place in the Western Conference in 2021 and it was decided a new cycle had to begin.

“Now we are ready to move into this next phase,” said co-president and general manager John Thorrington ESPN“and part of that will be a very careful and rigorous process as we filter through a list of candidates.”

That process eventually ended up with former USMNT defender Steve Cherundolo, who led the team to 64 points in his first season and a healthy first place lead in the Western Conference as they watch their first MLS Cup.

The club have been at their best again this season, with five players on at least six goals, and their score of 64 scores per year equals the second highest in the league.

The signings of Giorgio Chiellini (left) and Gareth Bale (center) bolstered a strong LAFC squad

All of this, of course, coincided with the notable signings of Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and to a lesser extent Christian Tello.

But LAFC isn’t sitting in their current position just because of smashing acquisitions, and what appears to be a miraculous turnaround is really more of a regression to the mean.

The club finished (by far) with the highest expected goal difference in the Western Conference last season, despite their meager results, and Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes all returned in 2022 to form a strong core.

This was not a rebuilding job for Cherundolo, but rather a retool.

Coach Steve Cherundolo has led LAFC to 20 wins from 32 games this season

Getting back a healthy Vela, who started just 15 games last year, would of course help, and so will a full season for the team’s top scorer, Arango, after joining midway through the 2021 season.

Bale and Chiellini have clearly boosted the quality of the squad, but the club’s success under Cherundolo is largely due to under-the-radar signings.

Right-back Ryan Hollingshead came over from FC Dallas, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau arrived from the Vancouver Whitecaps and the pair have both played an important part in mending the situation at the back after the team conceded 51 goals last season.

That improvement is also due to the additions of midfielders Ilie Sanchez and the USMNT’s Kellyn Acosta, both of whom came from MLS.

LAFC fans dream of the club’s first MLS Cup after a hugely impressive regular season

All this means: this is an improved team from last season, but not a completely different team.

And while Cherundolo – who played under Bradley for the USMNT – has clearly conveyed his own ideas, he wasn’t necessarily looking for a total reset.

“If you look at the style and the success LAFC had in the first four years, it was amazing,” Cherundolo said. the athletic earlier in the season.

“I think I’d be pretty naive to try to change all that. It was very clear with the owners and management and [co-president and general manager] John [Thorrington]: let’s keep the good and try to fix what wasn’t so great last season.’

LAFC GM John Thorrington (right) made the decision to sign Welsh star Bale this summer

Many of the team’s problems last season had to do with its leaky (and somewhat unfortunate) defence, and bringing in a player of Chiellini’s caliber certainly couldn’t hurt.

The Italian centre-back has only started eight league games for the club so far, but is expected to be a valuable source of experience in the post-season.

Cherundolo has also defended the youth during his short time in charge, giving a vastly greater role to 21-year-old Kwadwo Opoku, who has paid back his coach with seven goals in 20 starts. He made four appearances for LAFC last season.

Mamadou Fall, 19, also made 13 starts before the defender left for Villareal on loan.

With time spent in Hanover and Stuttgart as an assistant, before leading LAFC’s USL affiliate the Las Vegas Lights, Cherundolo has a more eclectic resume than the typical MLS coach.

The franchise’s move to bring in a player of Chiellini’s caliber certainly didn’t hurt

And it seems he has struck the right balance in LA with a diverse group that includes players from Spain, Canada, Ghana and more.

That positive energy has also been felt by Bale.

“It feels good, the fans really supported there, they also had a lot of patience and that’s good,” he said during the international break. “I enjoy playing, the atmosphere is incredible, they all support the team.

‘I cannot ask for more. They made me feel right at home. So it’s good vibes from the MLS and hopefully that will give me more confidence to go into Wales.”

Before the World Cup, however, Bale and LAFC have MLS matters to sort out, starting with Sunday’s trip to Portland.

With only two games left in the regular season, Los Angeles’ first place in the West is secure, although an MLS Cup is far from guaranteed after that.

But this is a strong squad that has added quality and wisdom with the signings of Bale and Chiellini.

There’s no reason they can’t become the latest LA team to bring a championship to town.