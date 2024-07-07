Lady Violet Manners, 30, reveals she is engaged to ‘Caledonian cowboy’ Bill Garnock, son of the 16th Earl of Lindsay, in a surprise Instagram post

Lady Violet Manners has revealed she is engaged to her “Caledonian cowboy” – a nickname she has lovingly bestowed on her Scottish fiancé.

The Duke of Rutland’s eldest daughter, aged 30, has devoted herself to… Instagram to share the shocking news, writing that she had said “yes” to Bill Garnock, the heir and son of the 16th Earl of Lindsay.

Bill Garnock, from Fife, Scotland, is believed to be in his 30s and is the son of the 16th Earl of Lindsay and brother of Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune. He is also the founder of Scotland-based non-alcoholic spirit Feragaia.

The news may come as a surprise to fans as the socialite gave no indication of being in a relationship or being involved with the heir. However, they expressed their happiness for the couple and praised her for finding an “attractive” guy.

To accompany the news, she posted a loving image of the two in front of a stunning view from the top of a mountain in Colorado.

The proud fiancée, who calls him her “Caledonian cowboy,” also shared a picture of him via her Instagram Stories.

She wore a beige summer dress with black leather boots and sunglasses, while her fiancé wore a blue shirt and jeans along with a black cowboy hat.

She captioned the image: ‘I said ‘yes’ to my Caledonian cowboy @wjgarnock.’

Users flooded the comments section to share congratulatory messages, including one person who wrote: “Congrats Vi! He’s one lucky guy!”

Another added: ‘Congratulations Violet, and what a great place for a proposal!’

One fan took note of his good looks, writing: “Well… this is great news for the weekend. He looks very handsome too.”

“I wish you both a life full of happiness,” said another.

According The courier serviceThe drinks connoisseur swapped his career working for major US alcohol brands for Scotland, where he was able to live out his dream of owning his own drinks company.

For Bill, whose full name is William James Lindesay-Bethune Garnock, the decision was a risk worth taking.

Bill Garnock is from Fife, Scotland and is believed to be in his early 30s (pictured at the ‘Dressed to Kilt’ fashion show at Million Air on April 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas).

The Viscount showed his fun side as he walked the catwalk to raise money for the Friends of Scotland charity.

He told the publication: “I had reached a stage in my career where I was willing to take risks. I felt like I had learned enough to put my whole heart behind something that was my own product.”

“So I wanted to come back to Fife to grow something from here.”

In 2019 he founded Feragaia, a non-alcoholic spirit handcrafted and distilled in Scotland. A 70cl bottle sells for around £26.

But Bill isn’t all business and he certainly wasn’t afraid to show it at the prestigious Scottish fashion show ‘Dressed to Kilt’ at Million Air in Houston, Texas in 2018.

The Viscount looked to be having a good time as he walked the catwalk to raise money for the Friends of Scotland charity.

One image shows Bill looking “handsome” in a kilt-print jacket, scarf and blue jeans. His charming smile was the perfect complement.

The news comes after Lady Violet reportedly split from former Etonian banker Ted Morrison, son of interior designer Penny Morrison, in 2022.

Not long after the couple were last seen together, Violet hinted at a split by saying the summer had been “one of two halves.”

Friends say it was Ted who said goodbye, but Violet wasn’t discouraged by the news. She celebrated her 29th birthday with a wild rooftop party and said she still had “a lot of moments to be thankful for.”