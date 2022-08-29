Lady Victoria Hervey shows off her incredible figure in a TINY turquoise bikini in Malibu

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lady Victoria Hervey looked stunning on Sunday as she took a dip in the sea during a beach trip in Malibu.

The British socialite, 45, showed off her toned and tanned physique in a tiny turquoise bikini as she frolicked in the water.

She wore a solid gold necklace and several bracelets, while wearing stylish sunglasses.

Stunning: Lady Victoria Hervey showed off her toned and tanned physique in a tiny turquoise bikini on Sunday as she took a dip in the sea during a beach trip in Malibu

She opted for a natural makeup look as she flashed her dazzling white smile and styled her golden locks in loose curls.

The model, who has made a home for herself in the United States, appeared cheerful as she ran out of the water and back onto the beach.

Lady Victoria is making the most of relaxed COVID restrictions in the US after previously admitting she rarely wears protective face coverings.

Stylish: The British socialite, 45, adorned with a chunky gold chain and several bracelets, while wearing stylish sunglasses

Last year, the Miami resident told the Daily Mail: ‘I’m not going to lie, I never wear a mask, adding that she’s ‘storming’ all the stores that ask her to put one on.

Still, at the start of the pandemic, she went into business providing personal protective equipment, but insisted that she is not a hypocrite.

“I made a little twist,” she said. ‘But no, it doesn’t! I sold it to hospitals, not people walking their dogs or running errands.’

Asked if she would ever take the Covid vaccine, he added: ‘No way! It’s a personal thing, and my mother had hers, but at my age I really believe in natural immunity.”

She admitted that the pregnancy magazine Project Baby had also influenced her thinking – since she has a potential sperm donor/father standing in line, should she decide to start a family.

Six of her eggs were frozen and stored three years ago at a cost of £11,000, and she spent the time looking for a donor after that.

“I had a friend who was going to be my sperm donor. He would be involved in my child’s life, but as a friend, not a partner,” she explained.

“And I would be pregnant right now. But then Covid happened, which was a big blow, but looking back I’m really thankful I didn’t do it with that person. He just wasn’t right.’