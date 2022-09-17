Lady Victoria Hervey is the epitome of chic in a black mini dress at swanky private members’ club

Lady Victoria Hervey cut a glamorous figure on Saturday when she went to a chic Private Members club in Mayfair, London.

The British socialite, 45, showed off her sensational figure in a black and white patterned mini dress at Loulou’s club.

She completed the look with a pair of stylish knee-high boots and adorned with dazzling silver jewelry.

Stunning: Lady Victoria Hervey looked the pinnacle of chic in a black and white patterned mini dress on Saturday as she attended a chic Private Members club in London’s Mayfair

Victoria opted for a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her natural features while styling her golden locks straight.

Loulou’s is ideal for A-listers who love to party and is a favorite of Harry Styles, Margot Robbie and Mick Jagger.

After her night on the tiles, Victoria got up early to line up to pay her respects to the Queen as she lay in state.

Victoria documented the experience on her Instagram Stories when she revealed she “couldn’t believe” she got up to go to the line.

The socialite, daughter of the sixth Marquess of Bristol, flashed her wristband as she joined fellow mourners as they wished to pay their last respects.

Victoria shared updates as she moved closer to Westminster Hall, where the deceased monarch’s coffin is currently located.

The trip comes after she shared a tribute to Her Majesty on her Instagram, writing: “I landed yesterday, hours before the news broke.

Joining the queue: After her night on the tiles, Victoria got up early to line up to pay her respects to the Queen as she lays in state

“When the first announcement was released, I felt a certain fear. It didn’t sound right. It has been a whirlwind for 24 hours. Yesterday we lost the matriarch of our nation who has dedicated her life to public service.

She has been the most beloved and well-known public figure in the world for the past 70 years and has left an incredible legacy. Longest reigning monarch. Rest in peace. These are some of my favorite photos.

“I’ve been slow here because I spent the day in the hospital doing MRI scans and tests. I recently found a lump diagnosed as tumor on a lymph node and I’m relieved to say it’s benign so you won’t get rid of me that easily.”