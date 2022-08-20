Lady Victoria Hervey enjoys her very own Bond moment as she wades through the surf

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lady Victoria Hervey enjoyed her own James Bond moment on Friday as she relaxed in the Malibu coast with her dog, D’Artagnan.

The British socialite conjured up fuzzy images of screen veteran Ursula Andress wading out of the Caribbean in that much-imitated scene from the movie Dr. 1962 No during her final performance in the popular Southern California suburb.

With temperatures soaring, Lady Victoria, 45, flaunted her bronzed physique in a gold bikini as she paddled in the Pacific Ocean before returning to the beach, where her trusty dog ​​waited.

The Name Is Hervey: Lady Victoria Enjoyed Her Own James Bond Moment Friday While Relaxing In The Malibu Coast

The socialite, who has found a home in the United States, smiled as she cared about D’Artagnan, who seemed unwilling to follow his owner into the water.

Lady Victoria is making the most of relaxed COVID restrictions in the US after previously admitting she rarely wears protective face coverings.

Last year, the Miami resident told the Daily Mail: ‘I’m not going to lie, I never wear a mask, adding that she’s ‘storming’ all the stores that ask her to put one on.

Iconic: The British socialite conjured up fuzzy images of screen veteran Ursula Andress wading out of the Caribbean in that much-imitated scene from the movie Dr. No from 1962 (photo)

Looks good: Lady Victoria wore a striking gold bikini and showed off her bronzed physique as she walked the beach in Malibu with dog D’Artagnan

Still, at the start of the pandemic, she went into business providing personal protective equipment, but insisted that she is not a hypocrite.

“I made a little twist,” she said. ‘But no, it doesn’t! I sold it to hospitals, not people walking their dogs or running errands.’

Asked if she would ever take the Covid vaccine, he added: ‘No way! It’s a personal thing, and my mother had hers, but at my age I really believe in natural immunity.”

Excited: The socialite, who has made a home for herself in the United States, smiled as she fussed over D’Artagnan, who seemed reluctant to follow his owner into the water

The good life: Lady Victoria has found a home in the United States after moving from her native London

She admitted that the pregnancy magazine Project Baby had also influenced her thinking – since she has a potential sperm donor/father standing in line, should she decide to start a family.

Six of her eggs were frozen and stored three years ago at a cost of £11,000, and she spent the time looking for a donor after that.

“I had a friend who was going to be my sperm donor. He would be involved in my child’s life, but as a friend, not a partner,” she explained.

“And I would be pregnant right now. But then Covid happened, which was a big blow, but looking back I’m really thankful I didn’t do it with that person. He just wasn’t right.’