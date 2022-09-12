Lady Victoria Hervey displays her edgy style credentials in copper animal print mini dress

<!–

Lady Victoria Hervey showed off her edgy sense of style when she stepped out in London’s Chelsea on Monday.

The British socialite, 45, put on a leggy show as she wore an animal print copper mini dress with cropped detail at the hem.

She was a radiant tan for her outing in the UK’s capital and paired her dress with a pair of black boots with silver studs.

Step out: Lady Victoria Hervey, 45, showed off her edgy sense of style in an animal print mini dress as she stepped outside in London’s Chelsea on Monday

The aristocrat – who is the daughter of the late Victor Hervey, 6th Marquess of Bristol, and sister of the 8th Marquess Lady Isabella Hervey – was seen smiling while shielding her eyes behind black sunglasses.

She carried a black handbag with the thick silver chain across her front.

The former It Girl made sure onlookers got a full view of the outfit of the hour, looking over her shoulder as she walked.

In style: The British socialite put on a leggy show as she wore the bronze dress with cropped detail at the hem

Life on the cutting edge: She wore a bright tan for her outing in the British capital, pairing her dress with a pair of black boots with silver studs

The star’s dress had a thick silver zipper at the back, and the silver studs that match those on her shoes were visible on her purse as she walked away.

Lady Victoria is making the most of relaxed COVID restrictions in the US after previously admitting she rarely wears protective face coverings.

Last year, the Miami resident told the Daily Mail: ‘I’m not going to lie, I never wear a mask, adding that she’s ‘storming’ all the stores that ask her to put one on.

Fashion focus: The aristocrat – daughter of the late Victor Hervey, 6th Marquess of Bristol, and sister of the 8th Marquess Lady Isabella Hervey – shielded her eyes behind sunglasses

Still, at the beginning of the pandemic, she started providing personal protective equipment, but insisted she is not a hypocrite.

“I made a little twist,” she said. ‘But no, it doesn’t! I sold it to hospitals, not people walking their dogs or running errands.’

Asked if she would ever take the Covid vaccine, he added: ‘No way! It’s a personal thing, and my mother had hers, but at my age I really believe in natural immunity.”