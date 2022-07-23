Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of the Queen’s cousin, weds Alexander Dru at Winchester Cathedral

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten married her budding boyfriend Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru in a ceremony at Winchester Cathedral today.

The 32-year-old daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, a first cousin of the Queen, was caught getting out of the wedding car when she arrived at the venue.

Sticking to tradition, Lady Tatiana wore a veil that covered her face as she waited to enter the cathedral.

She opted for a white, long cap-sleeved wedding dress with an intricate sash that appeared to be adorned with white beading.

Among the guests was Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who had previously congratulated the couple on their engagement when they announced it on social media.

Lady Tatiana revealed in January that Alick had asked the question, then continued knelt while the couple was on a skiing holiday in the Alps.

The Old Etonian had taken the sparkler to Verbier, Switzerland, and chose the romantic mountaintop spot for the proposal.

When Tatiana posted on Instagram about the engagement, Cressida Bonas was among those who congratulated the couple on the news of their engagement, writing, “Beauties.”

Good friend Violet Manners, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland who was vacationing in Verbier at the same time, also shared her good wishes, writing: ‘Yes yes yes yes yes! So glad to see you both glowing this week. Big love xxxx.’

Society beauties Sabrina Percy, Hum Fleming and Flora Ogilvy also shared their excitement.

Equestrian Lady Tatiana is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 60 – whose brother Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the first openly gay member of the royal family – and his first wife Sarah Georgina Walker. He is now married to Clare, 61.

Her younger brother Henry, 30, is Count of Medina.

Although he doesn’t quite enjoy the same social status as his new fiancé, Alick’s family tree is still dotted with landed gentry.

The 30-year-old – whose full name is Alexander Bernard Molyneux Dru – is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden, who married in Somerset in 1989.

His father, known as Bernard, is the son of Major Alexander Dru and Gabriel Mary Hermione Herbert, and is a descendant of both John Vesey, 4th Viscount de Vesci, and Henry Howard Molyneux Herbert, 4th Earl of Carnarvon.

Royal Ties: A Family Tree Showing Tatiana Mountbatten’s Connection to the Queen and Prince Philip

Proud Father: Equestrian Lady Tatiana is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 60 – whose brother Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the first openly gay member of the royal family – and his first wife Sarah Georgina Walker. He is now married to Clare, 61. In the photo, George and Clare

Bernard and his wife now run Bernard Dru Oak Ltd, which manufactures and installs high-quality oak floors, ‘sustainably harvested’ from forests in the Haddeo Valley. They live at Bickham Manor in Timberscome, Somerset.

Alick was educated at Eton and studied history at Oxford before finding Tripr, a social travel app for ‘travellers’ [who] would like to meet other travelers as well as their friends.’

After working at Tripr, Alick Spiers founded Tutoring before leaving the start-up world to join the M&A team at management consultancy Strategy&.

This was followed by a period of two years as an investor at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Now Alick is back in the world of startups.

In July 2021, he founded a so-called stealth startup, a startup company that operates in stealth mode, that is, avoids public attention. This can be done to hide information from competitors or – as part of a marketing strategy – to manage the public image.

Meanwhile Tatiana, who? educated under Olympian Charlotte Dujardin, was educated at the elite £12,000-a-year Millfield private school in Street, Somerset.

Horse mad: Dressage rider Tatiana, who trained under Olympian Charlotte Dujardin, was trained at the elite £12,000 a year Millfield private school in Street, Somerset

Society beauty: Lady Tatiana Mountbatten at a Tatler party (left) and at Royal Ascot with Alick

Horse-crazy Lady Tatiana once wanted to be a ski instructor, but now works with dressage horse training.

Her polo-playing father George increased his fortune by founding and selling price comparison company uSwitch, and he would live in Switzerland.

After stops in Denmark and Germany, ‘Tatty’ has settled in Windsor, where she runs a very clever horse stable.

Her personal website states: ‘All you really need to know is that every day I do what I love more than anything in the world; horse riding.

‘I am a professional dressage rider from Windsor. Here I train some of my own horses and some horses that have been trained with me by some wonderful people who have entrusted me with their horse’s education and career.

‘I hold dressage clinics at home every month in West Sussex, Great Trippetts Polo Club to be precise.’

Tatiana is also training as a psychotherapist.