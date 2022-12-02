Lady Susan Hussey warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their marriage would end in tears.

Lady Susan Hussey warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage would ‘end in tears’ after the palace reportedly asked the Queen’s trusted lady-in-waiting to help the Duchess adjust to life in The Firm, a statement has been released. expert claimed.

The former member of the royal household served the late queen for decades and was held in honor by King Charles following the death of his mother at age 96 in September.

Earlier this week, the former lady-in-waiting, 83, resigned after reportedly asking Ngozi Fulani, a black woman who runs domestic violence charity Sistah Space in Hackney, “What part of Africa are you from?”

According to biographer Tom Bower, the widow of former BBC chairman Marmaduke Hussey was part of the team put together by The Palace to help the former Suits actress, 41, adjust to her new role.

Meghan Markle was reportedly offered support by the Queen’s lady-in-waiting ahead of the royal wedding in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured in September 2022

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, released earlier this year, the study author claimed that Lady Susan had a premonition that the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would “end in tears” for The Firm.

A few months before the couple’s wedding in May 2018, the lady-in-waiting reportedly attended a luncheon with theater executives where conversation turned to Meghan’s future royal patronage.

The expert claims: ”While discussing the possibility that Meghan could become linked to the National Theater after the wedding, Hussey got unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future.

“’It will all end in tears,’ she is said to have warned. “Mark my words.”‘

Lady Susan Hussey worked closely with The Queen for decades. Pictured with the late monarch during a walk in Windsor to mark the late monarch’s Diamond Jubilee in April 2012

Lady Susan Hussey (pictured in September 2016) resigned earlier this week after being accused of ‘racial’ abuse at an event at Buckingham Palace

Lady Susan is said to have visited the Duchess at Nottingham Cottage, the home Meghan first shared with Harry in the grounds of Kensington Palace, to offer help and advice, the book claims.

In response, the American-born actress would “maintain” that she would not allow Buckingham Palace to shape her, dictate her thoughts or activities.

The Duchess of Sussex was a royal patron of the National Theater but was stripped of the honor after she stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 – leading to the Queen consort taking over the role.

Yesterday, the firm braced for new controversy as the teaser trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell docu-series was released — with the Duchess promising viewers they’ll “hear our story from us” next week

Royal author Katie Nicholl claims the Queen was extremely supportive of the Princess of Wales, providing her private office and ladies-in-waiting before she married into the royal family in 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen pictured together in Leicester in March 2012

Earlier this week, royal expert Katie Nicholl said the palace had taken a similar approach with the Princess of Wales in 2011.

Speak against OK!the expert said the queen made “her private office and ladies-in-waiting” available to Kate ahead of the royal wedding so she could familiarize herself with the inner workings of royal life.

The author said: ‘[This meant Kate] got to talk to them firsthand about what it was like to take royal engagements and how to behave. And she took that offer and made sure she took advantage of that experience.”

Last night the Mail revealed that Lady Susan Hussey has offered to personally meet the British charity campaigner who accused her of racial ‘abuse’.

Miss Fulani says she felt ‘violated’ after Prince William’s godmother, who was the late Queen’s right-hand man for 62 years, ‘questioned’ her about where she was from at a Palace reception on Tuesday, despite her clearly had made that she was British

Friends told the Mail that the late Queen’s 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting has repeated her wish to apologize directly to Ngozi Fulani.

Sources also clarified that, contrary to suggestions that the charity’s founder had not heard from them, palace officials had been in touch through a number of channels, including Safe Lives, the domestic violence charity, which invited her to attend. expressed their “deep” regret for the “unacceptable” comments and were eager to talk to her when she felt ready.

They will continue to do so, but it is clear that they have not yet heard from Miss Fulani, who has given several media interviews about the incident.

Sources say they hope she contacts the palace to discuss her experience directly in the hope that they can work with her when she is ready, and apologize personally.

