Lady Sarah Chatto’s opted for Snowdon Floral brooch from Princess Margaret

Lady Sarah Chatto opted for a sentimental piece of jewelery as she attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

The Queen’s beloved niece, dressed in an all-black ensemble, wore the Snowdon Flower Brooch, believed to have been a gift from her mother, Princess Margaret.

Margaret, Her Majesty’s younger sister, was given the brooches by her ex-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, to mark their wedding in 1960.

In recent decades, the late princess’ only daughter Sarah has worn them to important occasions – including her own wedding to husband Daniel Chatto in 1994, where she wore them as a tiara, and to her mother’s funeral in February 2002.

Sarah, who enjoyed a warm relationship with her aunt throughout her life and remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip after her mother’s death in 2002, also wore the jewels to celebrate the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

Princess Margaret’s daughter was visibly emotional as she attended the final tribute to the Queen’s life wearing a black coat and hat.

Sarah, also the daughter of Anthony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl Snowdon, was accompanied by her husband and her sons, including Arthur Chatto, 23, who is training to become an officer in the Royal Marines, and Samuel, 26.

Last week an emotional Sarah attended the service at Westminster Hall after the Queen‘s procession, once again dressed in all black.

Sarah, who is married to Daniel Chatto, was once described by a royal insider as sharing a ‘sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous’ with the Queen.

‘The Queen adores Sarah and seeks out her company as often as possible. She’s her absolute favorite younger royal,’ they said. “They are extremely comfortable in each other’s company. A lot of giggling can be heard when they are together. They share a sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous.’

Lady Sarah Chatto was born in 1964 – the last royal baby born in a palace rather than a hospital – within weeks of cousins ​​Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy.

The Queen has been described as a ‘surrogate mother’ to the siblings and was particularly close to Lady Sarah, who is said to remind Her Majesty of her late sister.

