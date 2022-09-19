Lady Sarah Chatto she attends the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey with son Arthur, 23

The Queen’s beloved niece looked mournful in an all-black ensemble as she paid her respects at the late monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

Lady Sarah Chatto, 58, was visibly emotional as she attended the final tribute to the Queen’s life, wearing a black coat and hat.

Princess Margaret’s daughter enjoyed a warm relationship with her aunt throughout her life and remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip after her mother’s death in 2002.

Sarah, also the daughter of Anthony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl Snowdon, was accompanied by one of her sons, Arthur Chatto, 23, who is training to become an officer in the Royal Marines.

She joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Last week an emotional Sarah attended the service at Westminster Hall after the Queen‘s procession, once again dressed in all black.

Sarah, who is married to Daniel Chatto, was once described by a royal insider as sharing a ‘sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous’ with the Queen.

‘The Queen adores Sarah and seeks out her company as often as possible. She’s her absolute favorite younger royal,’ they said. “They are extremely comfortable in each other’s company. A lot of giggling can be heard when they are together. They share a sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous.’

Lady Sarah Chatto was born in 1964 – the last royal baby born in a palace rather than a hospital – within weeks of cousins ​​Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy.

The Queen has been described as a ‘surrogate mother’ to the siblings and was particularly close to Lady Sarah, who is said to remind Her Majesty of her late sister.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons have been queuing to see the Queen lie in state this week as the official period of mourning ends today.

Successful people waited for up to thirty hours to pay their respects as people from all over the world sent their condolences to the longest-serving head of state.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth including Australia, New Zealand and Canada will join the firm in mourning today, as well as monarchs from across Europe and the world.

The Queen’s state funeral today will end with a two-minute national silence in a ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’ before she is laid to rest next to her late husband.

Police have also been given a banning zone order across London today, which will follow 10 days of mourning.

As well as thousands of uniformed Metropolitan Police bobbies being called into action, plainclothes officers will also mingle among the crowds to monitor any threats.

It is expected that other forces will be asked to provide officers under ‘mutual aid’.

World leaders including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have arrived at Westminster Abbey as Britain and the world prepare to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral today.

Britain’s most important church began to fill up from 8am as the congregation arrived up to three hours early – including Kate Middleton’s parents – as huge crowds of mourners packed the procession route outside and tens of thousands more made their way to Windsor, where Her Majesty will be buried. later.

Michael and Carole Middleton were among hundreds of VIPs who arrived at Britain’s most important church – where Her Majesty got married Prince Philip and received his coronation.

2,000 royals, world leaders and hundreds of members of the public have begun filing into the abbey as billions around the world will watch Her Majesty’s state funeral.

Funeral flowers in the monastery offered myrtle – which was used in the Queen’s wedding bouquet, as is royal tradition. The vast white and green displays of flowers included Asiatic lilies, gladioli, alstroemeria, eustoma and foliage of English oak, weeping birch and sprigs of myrtle.

Around the casket will be the four tall yellow candles that usually rest around the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the entrance to the historic church.

And outside, die-hard royal fans defied no-camping rules as people of all ages set up tents, deckchairs and even a makeshift minibar to grab premium seats for the spectacle that will see 2 million flock to the capital. At 8.30am the public were told the procession route was full and began directing people to Hyde Park to watch the big screens.

The Queen’s coffin was today carried from Westminster Hall to the State Gun Carriage and then placed outside the north door of the building.

The procession then made its way from New Palace Yard through Parliament Square, the Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary before arriving at Westminster Abbey just before 7pm.

After the State Funeral Service ends at noon, the coffin will be placed on the State Armory outside the Abbey.

At 12.15 the procession leaves for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

The route will run from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1pm. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been announced by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.