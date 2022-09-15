Lady Louise Windsor wore black hat beloved by Kate Middleton

Lady Louise Windsor took some fashion inspiration from her cousin’s wife yesterday, when she wore a black wizard previously worn by the Princess of Wales to the ceremony at Westminster Hall.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex wore a stylish pillbox hat with an intricate fascinator from hatter Whiteley Hats yesterday as the family accompanied the Queen’s casket to the former heart of Parliament, where she will be laid out in state until her funeral at Monday.

But while she first wore it, the hat has been loved by other women of the royal family in recent years.

Kate Middleton wore it once before marrying Prince William, at a friend’s wedding in January 2011, and then during a Baker Street engagement to the Queen in 2013.

Lady Louise Windsor took some fashion inspiration from her cousin’s wife yesterday – when she appeared to borrow a black wizard previously worn by the Princess of Wales to the ceremony at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton first wore it to Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sarah Louise Stourton’s wedding in January 2011 in Aldborough (left). Peter Philips’ ex-wife Autumn also previously wore the wizard (pictured right, in 2019)

The Princess of Wales also wore the hat during an engagement to the Queen in 2013 when they visited Baker Street station

Lady Louise looked deep in thought as she attended Her Majesty’s emotional service at Westminster Hall yesterday.

Her blond locks were neatly tucked under the hat, which was decorated with a long black feathered wizard and three black bows.

The young royal, who enjoyed a close relationship with the queen, wore the hat with a black coat dress with gold buttons.

Her accessories appeared to have been supplied by Kate, her cousin William’s wife, who has worn them twice in the past.

Lady Louise looked deep in thought as she attended the emotional service for Her Majesty at Westminster Hall yesterday

Kate first wore it to Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sarah Louise Stourton’s wedding in Aldborough in January 2011, where she paired it with a stylish black dress with a cropped hem.

Her own wedding to Prince William was only a few months away at the time.

Kate, who is known to recycle her wardrobe, wore the pillbox hat for a second time later in 2013.

She wore it as she accompanied the Queen to Baker Street Station, this time paired with a stylish blue dress.

Six years later, it was Peter Phillips’ ex-wife’s turn to wear the Whiteley number. She wore the fascinator for Lena Tindall’s baptism at St Nicholas’ Church in Cherington.

Louise, who appeared upset on Wednesday, took comfort in having a small piece of Kate with her

The daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex had a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up a stone’s throw from the late monarch’s home, Windsor Castle, in Bagshot Park.

On the occasion today, Louise made a curtsy as she stepped forward to say goodbye to her grandmother along with her 14-year-old brother.

While walking in Balmoral on Saturday, Louise, previously described as Her Majesty’s ‘favorite’ grandchild and a ‘secret weapon’ to the Firm, spent about 10 minutes reading the tribute and admiring the flowers. with her parents, before returning to Balmoral Castle.

Lady Louise was close to her brother, James, Viscount Severn, and her cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects at The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of the Queen

Over the past two years, Lady Louise has taken on an increasing public role as her parents, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, have been thrust into the royal food chain following Prince Andrew’s disgrace and the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Wessex. sussex.

She took center stage in the platinum anniversary celebrations, accompanied her parents at the Commonwealth Games and made her hit TV debut in a documentary about her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Unlike her older cousins ​​Princes William and Harry, Louise was able to see many more of her grandparents grow up as she has always lived just 18 miles from Windsor and had the advantage of being born around the time the Queen and Prince Philip moved back their distant travels.