Lady Louise Windsor, 18, kisses cousins Kate and William as they arrive at the Commonwealth Games

Lady Louise Windsor greeted her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton with a double kiss on the cheek during this afternoon’s Commonwealth Games.

Lady Louise (18) wore a white shirt, floral skirt and tan leather handbag as she greeted the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham, where the games are held.

Wearing her dark brown locks down and in curls, Kate, 40, greeted James, Viscount Severn, 14, Sophie Wessex, 57, Lady Louise Windsor, and Prince Edward, 58, as she shuffled into the stands.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hugged Lady Louise Windsor, 18, as she arrived at the Aquatics Center

Kate spoke to Sophie Wessex and the rest of the family as she hugged them on arrival in the Men’s 1500m Freestyle

The Duke of Cambridge followed him to greet his aunt, uncle and young cousins.

Lady Louise and her mother were happy to see their cousin Kate and beamed as she hugged them.

Dressed in an old favorite chic white suit from Alexander McQueen and £1,945 Kate looked effortlessly elegant as she sat with her daughter.

She first wore the ensemble in Jamaica, in March, during her and Prince William’s Caribbean tour, before donning the outfit again to attend a series of engagements to mark Windrush Day in London.

The Cambridges were joined by seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who looked adorable in a black and white striped dress with a white ruffled collar by Rachel Riley, paired with white sandals.

Charlotte, dressed in a black and white striped Rachel Riley dress and wore her hair in pigtails

The young princess’ dress was paired with white sandals, while her mother opted for a classic Alexander McQueen suit she previously wore.

Quality mark! Princess Charlotte gave her father Prince William a thumbs up when she showed her

She wore her hair in pigtails as she sat right in front of the Wessexes with her father, as she seemed to squint to make out something on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Kate chatted with an official at the event.

William, Kate and Charlotte sat just in front of the Wessexes watching the swimming race in the men’s 1500m freestyle on the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games.

The Wessexes attended the Aquatics Center for the second day in a row to watch the action in the pool, after an eventful day on Monday.

Lady Louise Windsor followed in her mother’s footsteps for the fourth day of the Games, borrowing a £985 Peter Piloto dress from her mother Sophie Wessex.