Lady Louise Windsor, 18, joins emotional royal family for a memorial church service in Balmoral

Lady Louise Windsor looked gloomy today as she joined other members of the royal family to attend a memorial church service in Balmoral.

Her Majesty died on Thursday at the Scottish estate at the age of 96, with a statement from Bucking Palace saying the monarch died ‘peacefully’.

Today, 18-year-old Louise, previously described as Her Majesty’s “favorite” grandchild and a “secret weapon” to the Firm, was just one of the royals to publicly pay tribute to the monarch.

Three of the Queen’s four children – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – accompanied the Countess of Wessex and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence for a walk after attending a prayer service in Crathie Kirk.

Lady Louise Windsor (pictured here with her mother Sophie Wessex) accompanied other members of the Royal Family to attend a service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth

Lady Louise (far right) joined other members of the Firm to look at the flowers left for the Queen and read obeisances

The 18-year-old (pictured) along with other members of the family looked at flowers left for Her Majesty and read some of the written tributes.

Senior members of the Firm smiled and waved at the audience who had come to pay tribute to the Queen (LR: Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew)

Lady Louise, pictured here with her mother Sophie Wessex, is said to have bonded closely with her grandmother, the Queen

The young royal, smartly dressed in a black dress, spent about 10 minutes reading the tribute and admiring the flowers with her family, before returning to Balmoral Castle.

The mourners on the Aberdeenshire estate erupted into applause as senior members of the royal family waved at them.

Lady Louise’s father, the Earl of Wessex, along with his wife holding their daughter’s hands, thanked the benefactors along the route back to Balmoral Castle.

Also in attendance were the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Lady Louise Windsor.

Today was a gloomy and sad occasion for the royal family, with senior members of the family going to Balmoral for a memorial service

Over the past two years, Lady Louise has taken on an increasing public role as her parents, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, have been thrust into the royal food chain following Prince Andrew’s disgrace and the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Wessex. sussex.

She took center stage in the platinum anniversary celebrations, accompanied her parents at the Commonwealth Games and made her hit TV debut in a documentary about her beloved grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Indeed, she has become such a familiar face that she is recognized by customers at the garden center where she has worked for £6.63 an hour since completing her A-levels in June.

Now Lady Louise is preparing for her next chapter as a college student after learning last month that she has the grades she needs to read English at the University of St Andrews, where her cousin Prince William famously married his future wife. meet.

Unlike her older cousins ​​Princes William and Harry, Louise was able to see many more of her grandparents grow up as she has always lived just 18 miles from Windsor and had the advantage of being born around the time the Queen and Prince Philip moved back their distant travels.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex wanted their daughter and son James, Viscount Severn, 14, to have a ‘normal’ childhood with school friends and extracurricular activities.

Lady Louise (pictured on a Balmoral walkabout today) has been hailed as a ‘secret weapon’ for the Firm

Lady Louise Windsor (pictured) joined other members of the Royal Family to attend a service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth

The 18-year-old, previously described as the Queen’s favorite grandchild, looked gloomy when she appeared in public today

Lady Louise, who was born with esotropia, a condition that causes the eyes to turn inward, which was corrected in surgery in 2013, enrolled at St George’s School, Windsor Castle, before attending St Mary’s School Ascot from year nine. moved.

Largely kept out of the spotlight, her first major royal outing came at age nine when she was a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

Many royal viewers noticed her resemblance to the queen at the same age.

But it was through her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, that she discovered her passion for carriage riding.

After retirement, Philip had more time to enjoy driving, one of his favorite pastimes since the 1970s. He rode carriages near Norfolk before representing Great Britain at several World and European Championships.

Sophie Wessex previously revealed that Prince Philip was ‘so happy’ when his granddaughter wanted to take up the sport.

Waving: The family thanked the public as they attended a memorial service in Balmoral (L-R: Lady Louise Windsor, the Countess of Wessex, Peter Phillips, the Duke of York, Zara Tindall, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence)

Prince Edward (left) walks with his daughter Lady Louise (center) and wife Sophie Wessex (right) during a performance in Scotland today

Gloomy: Royals look down on a walk to thank the public for their support after Her Majesty’s death (L-R: The Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Countess of Wessex)

Lady Louise (pictured here with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) has been described as a potential ‘weapon’ for the royal family

“My father-in-law was always so good at encouraging, he really encouraged Louise. So when she didn’t just say, “Can I try it please,” but when she showed a flair for it, he was just brilliant with her,” she said.

“They always talked about it and he always showed up when she competed at the Great Park, he always came to see her and watch her training days.”

Phil Dampier, who has covered the Royals for nearly 40 years, told the Daily Telegraph before the Queen’s death: “[Lady Louise] seems to be very mature for her age and she is becoming just the kind of person the Queen can rely on in the future.

‘Could there be a role for her in a slimmed-down monarchy? The Queen and Philip together had 1,500 patrons.

You have to wonder who is going to carry on their legacy with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew offstage? There is an enormous workload there.’