Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is joined by her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor joined her brother James, Viscount Severn at the service in Westminster Hall today following Her Majesty’s procession from Buckingham Palace.

Lady Louise, 18, enjoyed a close relationship with her grandmother the Queen and grew up just a stone’s throw from the late monarch’s home of Windsor Castle.

During the occasion today, Louise performed a curtsy when stepping forward to say goodbye to her grandmother, alongside her 14-year-old brother.

It is the first time the Queen’s youngest grandchild have been seen since Her Majesty’s death last week aged 96 at Balmoral.

King Charles, his three siblings and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry had followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Parliament as the Royal Family handed her over to the nation.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II

Tearing up: James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster

The Queen’s grandchildren – including Lady Louise and Princess Beatrice – appear emotional as they attend the service today in London

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led members of the royal family at the ceremony this afternoon (pictured)

Other members of the royal family including Zara Tindall, with her husband Mike, Princess Eugenie, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended

Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex, the Earl of Snowdon, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess Royal, King Charles III, the Duke of York, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London

Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

The Queen is placed in Westminster Hall to lie in state for the nation to pay their respects

From 5pm mourners will be able to file past the coffin to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with an estimated one million people expected to queue for up to 30 hours to see her before the state funeral on Monday.

Her Majesty’s children and grandchildren, led by King Charles III, delivered her to Westminster where she is laid to rest after a short service that the late monarch had put together with the Church of England before she died aged 96.

The Queen’s coffin entered Westminster Hall as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139. The Archbishop of Canterbury then read the opening prayer, which the King led the royals in reciting.

At 2.22pm today Her Majesty was carried down The Mall on a gun carriage – a tradition dating back to the death of her great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 1901 – as her children, grandchildren and other senior royals marched behind in time to a funeral march.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state

Her Majesty was carried on the gun carriage that had also borne her parents when they died 50 years apart

The Queen’s imperial state crown laid on top of a cushion, above her coffin, during the emotional funeral procession this afternoon

The King and his Queen Consort led the Royal Family into Westminster Hall

2.22pm: The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster

The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard

What happens after today? – September 15: Lying in state continues and a rehearsal is likely to take place for the state funeral procession. – September 16: The King and Queen Consort are expected to travel to Wales while lying in state continues. – September 17-18: The lying in state continues and heads of state will begin to arrive for the funeral. Members of the public Me are invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm on Sunday to remember the Queen. – September 19: There will be a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral. Lying in state will continue until 6.30am. The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind – just like they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh. The military will line the streets and also join the procession. Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000. The service will be televised, and a national two minutes’ silence is expected to be held. After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor. Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel. Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family. The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

The Queen arrived at Westminster Hall 38 minutes later at 3pm – where she was placed on a catafalque – a raised platform, with her crown, orb and sceptre placed on top. The monarch will lie in state there for four days and five nights until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

William and Harry again set aside their feud and stood next to each other as they accompanied their beloved grandmother to Parliament. Their wives travelled separately in cars behind.

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate. The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace last night to tears and cheers from the huge crowds who stood in the pouring rain to welcome her home after her death at Balmoral last Thursday. The route from RAF Northolt to the palace was packed. There was a wave of lights as many raised their mobile phones in the air to film the hearse as it passed.

Mourners cheered and clapped in the rain as the new state hearse travelled down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial as it slowed, then drove through the gates of the palace and through the central arch into the quadrangle.

Outriders stopped with their heads bowed at the end of the journey, while a police officer at the gate saluted.

People cheered ‘hip hip hooray’ after the coffin drove under the arch. Many lining the street put down their umbrellas as a sign of respect while some could be seen wiping tears from their eyes, while phone camera lights lit up the crowds.

Upon arriving at the Grand Entrance of the palace, a guard of honour was formed by the King’s Guard.

Her Majesty was received by all her children and grandchildren, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after witnessing the arrival of the coffin, Charles and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.

Prayers and a service reserved for close family members took place shortly after the coffin arrived last night, with the King, Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan all in attendance.

Princess Anne, who has travelled with her mother’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh, and from the Scottish capital back to London, was also present with husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Peter Phillips, his sister Zara, Mike Tindall, the Duke of York and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank – were also among those gathered.

But Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and who still lives with the duke, did not receive an invite because of their divorce.

The Queen stayed in the Bow Room in the palace overnight before she was transported to the Palace of Westminster, where she will lie in state until Monday, September 19 – the day of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and burial at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan watch as the Queen’s coffin is carried into her resting place for the next four days

A sombre Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stands during the service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, left. Pictured right: Prince Harry looks at the ancient roof alongside Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they stand in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales reassure one another as they leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall

Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Prince William, Britain’s Princess Anne, salute the coffin. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew – no longer frontline royals, did not, bowing instead

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, arrives at the Palace of Westminste