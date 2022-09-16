Lady Hicks’ pet mongoose ate the Queens chocolates

Prince Charles’ goddaughter, Lady India Hicks, has shared a hilarious story about her aristocratic mother’s mongoose eating the Queen’s chocolates after Her Majesty’s death.

Her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, is the daughter of Lord Mountbatten and a cousin of the late Prince Philip. As a lady-in-waiting to Princess Elizabeth, Lady Pamela accompanied her on many engagements and royal tours.

She was also with her and the Duke of Edinburgh in Kenya when George VI died in 1952 and Princess Elizabeth became Queen.

Friends to the last: The late Queen and Lady Pamela Hicks share a moment in their early years

Lady Pamela Hicks, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, pictured here behind the late monarch, was a constant companion in the Queen’s long life

Lady Pamela’s daughter, Lady India Hicks, shared a hilarious story about the mongoose on Instagram

take to InstagramIndia posted a photo of the Queen and her mother.

Then she wrote: ‘When the Queen came to stay, my mother says, she always brought a box of chocolates for her hostess and a box of chocolates for herself.

‘During one such visit, she came to my mother with a little compliant (sic), about my mother’s mongoose named Neola.

“The Queen said she didn’t mind Neola coming into her room, she didn’t mind him helping himself to one of her chocolates, but she didn’t mind if he took a small bite of each!”

She added that the Queen was a “rare constant in a world of extraordinary change.”

Royal fans were delighted with the sweet anecdote, which was shared after the death of the Queen

She wrote: “The Queen saw 15 prime ministers come and go, survived 5 popes and was the figurehead of the nation for 70 years, from swinging 1960s and moon landings to the advent of computers and Instagram.”

Instagram users seemed to love the humorous story.

One user wrote: ‘What a beautiful picture and funny story!!’

Another wrote: ‘Well, it’s hard to know what’s in each chocolate! Neola was just trying to find his favourite!’

A third added: ‘What an extraordinary life Lady Pamela has led!’

India Hicks with her mother Lady Pamela Hicks, Queen Victoria’s great-great-granddaughter, pictured in April 2021, as she spoke to an ITV team about her time with the Royal Family

India Hicks (pictured far left) as Princess Diana’s bridesmaid at her wedding in July 1981

Known for her love of animals, Lady Pamela Hicks bonded with this meerkat on her 93rd birthday

Lady Pamela Hicks is known for her love of animals.

On her 93rd birthday in April this year, she celebrated with a wildlife show at her home in Oxfordshire.

The visit from unusual animals included a ferret, Mexican redknee tarantula and a California corn snake.

At the time, India – a self-described designer, humanitarian and mother of five, who recently traveled to Ukraine to provide aid – wrote: ‘My mother turned 93 today. What the hell do you give to someone who’s lived 93 whole full years.’