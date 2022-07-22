Lady Gaga’s head choreographer is accused of being an ‘abusive’ bully by FIVE former dancers 

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica tour has been hit by another scandal as the star’s lead choreographer has been abused by five former dancers as an ‘abusive’ bully.

The two-time-delayed tour, which kicked off on July 17, was teased after five former dancers — some of whom have worked with Gaga for a decade — claimed her choreographer Richard “Ricky” Jackson was “toxic.”

Many of the dancers said they “discussed” for a long time to come forward, but after Montana Efaw, who had worked with the star in 2009, came forward, they felt it was “safe” to do the same.

Caroline Diamond, who started working for Gaga in 2017, said Jackson did his best to embarrass her.

“He abused me, he embarrassed me and he made me feel terrible in the workplace just because he could,” she said on Instagram Stories, which was later ported to a Gaga Twitter fan account.

“Gaga was my dream,” she continued. “When I was 13 I saw the Bad Romance video and that was my dream. And I chased it and I got it. And she is the dream, in person, she is the dream.

“And then you get there, and this man is turning your dream into a nightmare.”

Neither Gaga nor Jackson have publicly commented on the ongoing controversy. However, Gaga’s team is reportedly investigating the allegations, according to rolling stone.

In addition, many dancers claimed that it was not about the Grammy winner and that she had nothing to do with the situation, as she was not present for much of the rehearsals.

Caroline Diamond (left) said Jackson “abused” me, embarrassed me and made me feel terrible in the workplace. Graham Breitenstein (right) had an “intensive” friendship with Jackson since he became his assistant in 2016, until last year when it “abruptly ended.” He also said he tried to give dancers a positive experience

Sloan-Taylor Rabinor (left) said Jackson’s leadership was ‘damaging’ her health and Montana Efaw (right) – who came forward first – said Jackson was a ‘terrible person to work for’

Several former Lady Gaga dancers have accused her lead choreographer Richard ‘Ricky’ Jackson (left) of abusing them during their decade-long career with the star.

Diamond also admitted that working for such a high-profile star opened many doors for her, but she doesn’t believe that “one should experience trauma in order for doors to open.”

“He tried to break me, but Caroline can’t be broken,” she said in the video. ‘I think a nice work environment can do more for us than a bad one.’

Efaw, who broke the news, made similar allegations, calling Jackson a “terrible person to work for” and claiming he was “mentally abusive for years.”

“After a series of unfortunate events, I just took it as a very clear sign that it’s time to move on and stop working with him,” she said on Instagram.

She also thanked Laurieann Gibson, Gaga’s former choreographer until Jackson took over in 2011, for hiring her at age 18.

Graham Breitenstein started as Jackson’s assistant in 2016 and had a “long-term friendship” with him, but admitted he fought “for years” “like hell to improve the dancers’ experience.”

He also said that during his years as an assistant, he tried to “put dancers first,” but after his relationship with Jackson “abruptly ended,” he stopped working with Gaga, with whom he had been dancing since 2009.

Another dancer Sloan-Taylor Rabinor said she “wasn’t even asked” to come back for the Chromatica tour and decided it was time for her to go her own way. She said that “leadership was detrimental” to her as a person and a dancer.

Another dancer, Kevin Frey, also posted a statement (pictured) online that Jackson, whom he did not name, was “unqualified and unfit to lead a group of mature professional performers.”

“My point in coming out on this is to seek change,” Rabinor told the Rolling Stone. “If I can positively influence or save a dancer from having an experience like this, so when these red flags come up, whether it’s with [Jackson] or it’s someone else who can step out and say, “Oh, I know what this looks like, I know how to remove myself from that situation.”

Another dancer, Kevin Frey, also spoke out online, releasing a statement claiming the work environment was “unsafe and unhealthy.”

“I have experienced and witnessed that too many people I love/care about are intentionally hurt by a person who is not qualified and unfit to lead a group of mature professional performers,” he wrote.

He also stated that those with “authorization to make those changes” have been notified of Jackson’s alleged abuse.

A fifth person, French dancer Celine Thubert, who began working with Gaga in 2008, told the Rolling Stone she didn’t talk about her experience with Jackson for years because it was “too emotional.”

“Like any professional dancer, this was my whole life,” Thubert told the Rolling Stone. “It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice, and having your dream job crushed by a toxic person is terrible.”

She said Jackson called her “names” or “ridiculed my accent” and that he isolated her from the other dancers.

Thubert also recalled thinking she was dancing to the Poker Face music, only to learn that Jackson was holding private auditions. When she came to the studio, she found “the whole team, with dress rehearsals and dancers learning choreography,” she told the Rolling Stone.

“The only one who came to me was Gaga; she was very emotional and told me she will come up with something for me to still be part of the video,” she told the outlet.

Thubert would ultimately not appear in the video, and she realized she had been replaced “without notice, no email, no phone call.”

“They didn’t even call my agent. That’s how I got kicked out [of the video] disrespectful,” she told the Rolling Stone.

A year later, Gaga would fire all her dancers and hire four male dancers.

One of the new dancers, Anthony Lofendo, also told the Rolling Stone that Jackson “talked to people” and that it was never a “positive experience” around him.

An anonymous dancer also said Jackson was on an “ego trip” and was making audition schedules that were “disrespectful to the dancers’ time.” The source said auditions were held over the weekend, male and female slots overlap, and he only cut dancers at the end of a nine-hour process.

“I’ve never been to an audition like this in my life – never before and never after,” the person told the outlet.

After the dancers performed during auditions, Jackson reportedly berated them about personal matters, such as energy and personality, rather than about their dancing, the unnamed source said.

Gaga’s twice-postponed tour kicked off July 17 (Photo: Gaga on tour)

‘He coaches people in life by watching them dance for 30 seconds and it was just unnecessary, disrespectful’ [and] rude,” they told the Rolling Stone.

Tour rehearsal could also last up to 14 hours and once he had them wait for hours before rehearsing the song a few times and then sending them home, another anonymous source said.

The source said a dancer had asked to pick up the rehearsal as soon as they arrived in South Korea, where the tour started, and Jackson ignored them before divulging that he had seen them there.

When they arrived in South Korea in 2012, “all hell broke loose,” Knicole Haggins told the Rolling Stone. She said Jackson scolded them and then kept an eye on her.

“One of the first things he said was, ‘You’re new and you don’t have the right to talk about what you should and shouldn’t do,’ she recalls. “That was the first moment I shut myself up.”

Haggins said she ended the tour but felt like he had ‘banned’ her the whole time and ‘didn’t even realize’ [until] two years after that tour how traumatic it was.’

She also said Jackson told her not to have an opinion after vaguely posting that she didn’t like not being featured in one of Gaga’s Artpop music videos.

She also claimed that he bought up her financial situation – she was paid less than before – for the entire room.

After Haggins left in 2014, she reportedly wrote a letter to Gaga detailing her reasoning, but never knew if she got it, the Rolling Stone reported.

Despite the onslaught of disapproval towards Jackson, an anonymous dancer told the Rolling Stone that they disagreed with the “toxic” label the choreographer was given and that it was simply the nature of the environment.

“In general, being a dancer is hard — the entertainment industry is hard,” they said. “I don’t think I would blame Richard for any situation… I think it was difficult, but I think we’re all human.”