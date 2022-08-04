Lady Gaga’s dognapper suspect, 19, is finally recaptured FIVE MONTHS after he was mistakenly freed

A suspect accidentally released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday, nearly five months after he was released from prison pending trial “for a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24, 2021 Hollywood attack.

Last month, the US Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Jackson’s arrest comes as one of three men charged in the case did not plead a second-degree robbery.

Jaylin Keyshawn White, 20, was immediately sentenced to four years in prison, Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told NBC4.

Jackson was reportedly one of three men who ambushed Fischer (pictured) in Hollywood on February 24, 2021, while walking his employer’s dogs.

Ryan Fischer (left), Lady Gaga’s dog walker, was shot in the chest while walking the singer’s French Bulldogs, who were then stolen in Hollywood

Koji (left) and Gustav (right) were grabbed by the assailants after Jackson allegedly shot Fischer in the chest during a scuffle

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members drove around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then saw, tracked and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near the famous Sunset Boulevard.

Fischer was with the pop star’s three dogs named Asia, Koji and Gustav.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, suffocated and then shot during an attack captured by a nearby home’s doorbell camera.

The video captured Fischer screaming, “Oh my God! I got shot!’ and ‘Help me!’ and “I’m bleeding from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung. About a month after the crime, he posted on Instagram that his recovery has gone well.

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she found them tied to a post and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “without asking questions.” The singer was in Rome at the time to shoot a movie.

The woman was charged with receiving stolen goods and the father of another suspect is charged with helping to avoid arrest.

Jackson had already been charged with the assault and had pleaded not guilty when the district attorney’s office filed a replacement charge accusing him of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.