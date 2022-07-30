Lady Gaga stuns adoring fans with fiery performance in London

Lady Gaga provided a night to remember as she performed to a sold-out performance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

She sang a slew of her hits to 46,000 fans, and the 36-year-old singer was bigger and better than ever when she took the stage on her Chromatica Ball World Tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

After releasing her UK number 1 house-inspired album in 2020, the hitmaker finally got a chance to take her new show on the road again; started on 17 July in Düsseldorf, the German Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Prior to her first performance in Düsseldorf, Gaga teased the show’s incredible staging; which she described as her ‘museum of brutality’.

And the same can be said for Friday night’s venue, as she wowed adoring fans with her fiery performance.

The concert was a celebration of party songs after her sixth studio album, which gave fans a series of electrifying pop and dance numbers on the night.

The Grammy Award winner took the stage with a blast of energy as he performed several pulsating dance routines, accompanied by angular choreographies and fashionable costumes reminiscent of Grace Jones.

Gaga relentlessly threw herself onto the huge stage, solo or accompanied by an army of dancers lit up in vibrant pinks and golds to make it a night to remember.

This will be the Star Is Born award winner’s sixth headlining tour and will perform in countries such as Europe, the United States and Tokyo.

Her tour is named after her latest studio album of the same name, Chromatica, which was released in 2020.

During an interview on CBS Sunday morningLady Gaga opened up about the album, the emotional lyrics in the track list, and her mental health.

“I’ve given up on myself completely,” she explained. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.’

However, after the album’s release, the multi-talented star added that she was in a better place both “mentally and physically.”

“I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even though I never thought it would,” she added.

Now that the Rain On Me singer is in full swing with her worldwide concert, she has the chance to share her passion for music with her fans once again.

According to WWDLady Gaga spoke to the Live about how the tour is almost like a party, which she shows not only through her performance, but also through her costumes.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstractions and art,” the Poker Face hitmaker explained. “This show celebrates things I’ve always loved, like art and fashion and dance and music and technology and poetry and the way all these things work together.”