Lady Gaga sports a string of bold outfits during an energetic performance in LA for her world tour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lady Gaga gave an energetic performance Saturday night as she headed to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium during her The Chromatica Ball world tour.

And the Rain On Me singer didn’t hold back when it came to styling on stage, showing off her daring fashion sense in a range of breathtaking ensembles.

The pop icon, 36, donned a fiery red outfit for one performance – consisting of a form-fitting marble bodysuit with a feathered hotpants lower half.

Lady Gaga, 36, once again showed her daring sense of style in an energetic performance in Los Angeles on Saturday during her The Chromatica Ball world tour

An extremely padded vinyl jacket topped the look, with flowing material hanging from the starlet’s waist.

Lady Gaga, real-life nickname Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, added a pair of thigh-high leather boots to the look.

Her platinum blonde locks were pulled back tightly in a wet look, while she added a bright red lip to match the rest of the look.

Pulse racing: One look saw the hitmaker in a PVC jumpsuit – with a barely cut design across the torso

Fiery: While another saw the hitmaker don a red outfit – consisting of a form-fitting marble bodysuit with a feathered hotpants lower half

What an entrance: An extremely shoulder-padded vinyl jacket sat on top of the look, with flowing material hanging from the starlet’s waist

In the Zone: Her platinum blonde locks were swept away from her face in a straight style as Lady Gaga put on an emotional performance

Another look went one step further and saw the hitmaker in a PVC jumpsuit – with a barely cut design across the torso.

She added arm-length gloves to the look, as she stunned the audience with her moves on stage.

Lady Gaga was joined by an army of backup dancers, who were dressed in skin-bare ensembles with corsets and leather details.

And she certainly put on a stage production, lying flat on the floor pulling out hits — with the dancers clustering behind her.

Crew: Lady Gaga was joined by an army of backup dancers, who were dressed in skin-bare ensembles with corset and leather details

Movie craze: For another part of the performance, the musician channeled Tim Burton’s famous Edward Scissorhands — dressed as the movie character

Born Artist: She definitely staged a stage production, one leg in the air leaning forward into the mic for one song

For another part of the performance, the musician channeled Tim Burton’s famous Edward Scissorhands – dressed as the movie character.

Adding some glamor to the iconic look, she went for a sequined leather jacket with a PVC body, paired with fishnet tights.

And adoring fans lapped up the production as they filled the stadium’s 56,000 seats and bleachers.

Flames: The stage even held fire as she teamed up with the backing dancers for a bow — or in her case — a jump

The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga’s sixth headlining concert tour and is in support of her latest album, Chromatica.

The studio album was released in 2020, with the tour being postponed twice due to Covid-19 related delays.

Finally, the born artist kicked off the tour in Düsseldorf in July, and will complete it later this month when she takes the stage in Miami.

Tour: The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga’s sixth headlining concert tour and is in support of her latest album, Chromatica