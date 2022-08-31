Lady Gaga shows off her fashion sense as she struts her stuff on Tokyo leg of Chromatica Ball tour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lady Gaga kept her fans busy this week, appearing on TikTok with a new clip from her time in Tokyo.

The singer, 36, sipped an iced coffee in a sweat on a private jet before stepping out in a glamorous outfit.

She wrote in the caption: ‘TOKYO LOVE. #chromaticaball #chromatica #japan #fyp.’

Social Media Engagement: Lady Gaga kept her fans entertained this week, appearing on TikTok with a new clip from her time in Tokyo

Gaga’s TikTok kicked off with an audio clip that read, “I don’t want to be beautiful – I want to be iconic!”

The rest of the sound was a slowed down version of Doja Cat and Rico Nasty’s song Tia Tamera.

The New York native sat in a white leather seat on the private jet, with oversized pilots on.

They were lightly tinted and stretched across her cheeks with spaced stones along the edge.

Glam girl: The singer, 36, sipped an iced coffee in a sweat on a private jet before stepping out in a glamorous outfit

Under the glasses, she showed off a full and detailed face of makeup, complete with dramatic eye makeup.

She wore a worn white T-shirt with anthrax band and loose fitting charcoal gray sweatpants as she sat cross-legged.

Gaga’s nails were almond-shaped and covered in a glossy, solid black polish.

She molded a pair of glittering silver earrings into her ears, which matched her next look.

She wrote in the caption: ‘TOKYO LOVE. #chromaticaball #chromatica #japan #fyp’

The scene changed to the pop music sensation descending the stairs of the plane on towering black platform shoes with laces.

Gaga wore a sheer black dress with a bedazzled, skeletal appliqué down the front.

The mini dress had billowing sleeves in black chiffon that flared out on either side and draped over her back.

The musician – full name Stefani Germanotta – slicked back her dark-rooted bleached hair in a chic updo.

Stunner: Gaga wore a sheer black dress with a bedazzled, skeletal appliqué down the front

Decorated: Gaga left no detail uncovered as she showed off intricate hand jewelry with chains and a diamond bracelet attached to a set of rings

Gaga also popped in on Instagram to share even more content with her legion of die-hard fans.

She looked fabulous in a brightly colored combo, which she paired with chunky black plateau sneakers.

The ensemble, designed by Yohji Yamamoto of Japan, featured an oversized shirt and voluminous trousers decorated with both flowers and abstract text.

Germanotta wrote “TAKE A BITE” twice, with a sushi emoji between the sentences.