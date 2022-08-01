Oscar-winning songwriter Lady Gaga returned to the United States on Sunday after performing concerts Friday and Saturday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 36-year-old pop diva was dressed for her private plane trip in a white T-shirt and blue jeans with a black face mask and a matching baseball cap.

One of Gaga’s (née Stefani Germanotta) assistants carefully carried her beloved French Bulldog Asia from a waiting SUV to greet her on the tarmac.

The pampered pup was a gift to the 13-time Grammy winner from her then-fiancee Taylor Kinney in 2014, and she went on to adopt Asian brothers Koji and Gustav.

On February 24, 2021 – Asia was the only one of the trio to escape a dognap when three men (James Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley) shot Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer.

The 41-year-old Ohio resident spent a week recovering from surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, before returning two days later to have part of his lung removed.

On May 18, Ryan announced that he was “so happy to babysit and train and learn from roadside dogs again.”

Despite the hitmaker Hold My Hand Fischer . calls ‘forever a hero’ and paying all his medical bills – he continues to get his PhD GoFundMe that’s $45,750 off a $40,000 goal.

This Wednesday, Gaga celebrates the 96th birthday of her Love for Sale duet partner Tony Bennett, who has been battling Alzheimer’s disease for six years.

The talented pair’s CBS concert special One Last Time has been nominated for four trophies — including an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) — at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs September 12 on NBC.

Tony (born Anthony Benedetto) has already scored two Emmy Awards, 20 Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and the Guinness World Record for oldest person to release an album of new material.

Gaga will be bringing her 20-date The Chromatica Ball tour to Rogers Center in Toronto next Saturday.

