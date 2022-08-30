Lady Gaga poses up a storm in a bright floral co-ord and towering platforms as she arrives in Tokyo

<!–

She is currently touring the world with her Chromatica Ball tour.

And Lady Gaga caused a storm in a fun Instagram clip on Tuesday as she landed in Tokyo for her upcoming shows in the Japanese capital.

The pop superstar, 36, looked incredible in a bright floral combination that she paired with towering black platforms.

The ensemble, designed by Yohji Yamamoto of Japan, consisted of an oversized shirt and voluminous trousers decorated with both flowers and abstract text.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, completed the look with a large silver necklace.

She accentuated her natural beauty with a heavy makeup look with a bright red lip and purple eyeshadow – complete with lots of mascara.

The Poker Face hitmaker scraped her blonde locks back into a bun for the clip as she posed with a small sequined handbag.

The singer shared her look with her 53.2 million followers and appeared to be getting ready with plenty of clothing and shoe options in her lavish hotel room.

Later she took a selfie in the mirror and the stunner also embraced the culture of the country while enjoying lunch with chopsticks.

Lady Gaga captioned the “Haus of Yamamoto” designer, writing, “TAKE A BITE TAKE A BITE #tokyo” – featuring sushi emoji.

Yohji Yamamoto is world-renowned for his avant-garde tailoring with Japanese design aesthetics.

The singer will take the stage at the 30,000-capacity Belluna Dome arena on September 3 and 4, before returning for her final shows of the tour in her native America.

It comes after the singer paused her concert to speak out against the nationwide abortion ban at a powerful moment while performing in Washington DC earlier this month.

She addressed the audience at the Nats Park stadium before dedicating her hit Edge Of Glory to “every woman in America.”

Gaga’s touching words came after she revealed last year that she had a “total psychotic breakdown” when she became pregnant after being raped by a 19-year-old producer.

The Oscar winner, who said she was “deposed pregnant” by the man who raped her on the street corner, said she is “praying for the country to speak out.”

Speaking to the audience, she said, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. For every woman who now has to worry about her body when she gets pregnant.’

The A Star Is Born actress continued: ‘I pray this country speaks out, that we stick together and that we don’t stop until it’s right!’

Gaga, who was visibly emotional during the performance, said: “You just have to keep believing it’s going to be okay.

At the end of her slowed-down version of the song, she added, “I didn’t mean to be a downer, but there are things that are more important than show business.”