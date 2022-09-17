Lady Gaga is the epitome of chic for night out with pals in Miami

She dominates stages around the world on her Chromatica Ball stadium tour.

And just before her next concert date, Lady Gaga donned a chic all-black outfit to enjoy a night out with friends in Miami, Florida on Friday.

The Grammy Award winner, 36, took to the Sexy Fish restaurant in a pair of sky-high black patent leather boots she’s signature over the years.

Gaga paired her bold lace-up shoes with faded black skinny jeans with holes in the knees.

She glimpsed her toned tummy in a barely there bra top layered under a stylish oversized black blazer.

The sleeves of her coat were crumpled over her arms and she carried her essentials in a black patent leather handbag with a shiny gold handle and matching closure.

A pair of mismatched gold earrings, one in the shape of a lock and the other made of three linked hoops, brushed past her shoulders.

She also had a thick gold chain around her neck.

The Just Dance hitmaker wore her bright blonde locks in a tight bun and she shielded her eyes from the flashlights with black cateye sunglasses.

Her plump pout was painted in a shimmery nude shade and bronzing powder helped her achieve a sun-kissed glow.

Along with a team of girlfriends, Gaga was also joined by several buff guards.

Earlier in the day, the New York native was captured as she arrived at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for her final Chromatica Ball tour date in North America.

She will take the stage on Saturday 17 September. The venue has a personal capacity of 65,326.

Headliner: The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga’s sixth headlining concert tour and is in support of her latest album, Chromatica; Gaga seen on September 10 in LA

Delays: The studio album was released in 2020, with the tour being postponed twice due to Covid-19 related delays; Gaga seen on September 10 in LA

The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga’s sixth headlining concert tour and is in support of her latest album, Chromatica.

The studio album was released in 2020, with the tour being postponed twice due to Covid-19 related delays.

Finally, the born artist kicked off the tour in Düsseldorf in July.