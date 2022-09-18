WhatsNew2Day
Lady Gaga is forced to end Miami concert due to lightning striking down mid-performance

Entertainment
By Merry
Lady Gaga had to end stadium concert in Miami due to severe tropical storm as lightning began to ‘strike’ and she feared for the safety of fans and tour staff

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com

Published: 06:48, 18 Sep 2022 | Updated: 06:48, 18 Sep 2022

Lady Gaga emotionally revealed that her Chromatica Ball concert held Saturday night in Miami had to come to a halt due to a severe tropical storm.

The Bad Romance singer, 36, uploaded a two and a half minute clip to her Instagram, apologized to her fans and said, “We really tried to finish the show in Miami tonight.”

However, the star wanted to prioritize the safety of the public and crew when the lighting near the concert venue began to set in brightly.

Ending the concert: Lady Gaga, 36, shared a video and a separate post on her Instagram explaining she had to stop her concert due to a violent lightning strike in Miami
Heartbroken: Award-winning singer burst into tears as she apologized for ending Saturday's concert
