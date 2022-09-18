Lady Gaga is forced to end Miami concert due to lightning striking down mid-performance

Lady Gaga emotionally revealed that her Chromatica Ball concert held Saturday night in Miami had to come to a halt due to a severe tropical storm.

The Bad Romance singer, 36, uploaded a two and a half minute clip to her Instagram, apologized to her fans and said, “We really tried to finish the show in Miami tonight.”

However, the star wanted to prioritize the safety of the public and crew when the lighting near the concert venue began to set in brightly.

Ending the concert: Lady Gaga, 36, shared a video and a separate post on her Instagram explaining she had to stop her concert due to a violent lightning strike in Miami