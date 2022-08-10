Lady Gaga has a teddy bear thrown at her while performing live

Lady Gaga kept her cool when she threw a teddy bear at her on Saturday during a live performance on stage in Toronto.

The superstar, 39, had to dodge the flying object midway through the song as she wowed audiences at the Rogers Center in Canada.

Footage from an audience member near the stage showed Gaga singing intently into the microphone as the teddy bear was launched, quickly moving to the side to avoid it.

After that, she carried on like a true professional as if nothing had happened.

The fan who shared the clip on Twitter, Jo Shelton, told MailOnline exclusively about the incident: “I decided to record part of Gaga’s finale because Hold My Hand is such a beautiful piece and means a lot to me.

“I accidentally caught this incident on video and at first we didn’t know who threw it or what the object was, probably due to the fact that Gaga is an absolute professional and didn’t miss a beat.

“I wanted to share it with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well you mean, you can never predict where something will land when it gets thrown.”

While Jo shared the clip on Twitter, he exclaimed the dangers of objects being thrown at performers on stage, writing: ‘how do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad. :(.’

Another wrote, “this isn’t okay, holy shit,” while another commented with angry face emojis.

Gaga looked as incredible as ever before her performance in a black leather bodysuit, sheer tight, long boots and an edgy matching jacket.

It comes after the Grammy-winning artist shared a promotional teaser for the upcoming superhero film Joker: Folie a Deux, when she confirmed she will star in the film.

The development of a Joker sequel was first discussed after the film’s 2019 release.

The film starred Joaquin Phoenix, who played the titular supervillain, as he takes on his new persona.

The film was critically acclaimed and the actor received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work on the project.

While many expected a sequel film to be produced, director Todd Phillips initially stated that he would not be working on another project centered on the character.

However, the development of Joker: Folie a Deux was confirmed last June.

It was also noted that Phoenix and Phillips would both return to work on the film.

Reportedly, Gaga was first involved with the project last June, when it was noted that she was in talks to portray Harley Quinn.

The supervillain was previously played by Margot Robbie in several movies set in the DC Extended Universe. At the time, it was noted that the film might be structured as a musical.

The hitmaker then confirmed she was involved in the production of the film after sharing a promotional teaser on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The clip showed silhouettes of both the singer and Phoenix dancing with each other, with the latter laughing at the end of the video.

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently expected to premiere on October 4, 2024.