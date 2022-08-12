Lady Gaga goes incognito in a black trench coat while visiting her boyfriend Tony Bennett in NYC

Lady Gaga tried to go incognito in a black trench coat, matching baseball cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses while visiting her boyfriend Tony Bennett in New York City.

As she prepared to catch up with her longtime co-worker, who recently turned 96, the 36-year-old pop star kept her head down as she sauntered down the sidewalk in a pair of sky-high black leather boots and lightweight jeans. ablution.

For the occasion, she also wore a bright pink lipstick and kept her platinum blonde pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Low profile: Lady Gaga tried to go incognito in a black trench coat, matching baseball cap and some oversized shades while visiting her boyfriend Tony Bennett in New York City

The Oscar winner’s visit comes after Bennett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, looked weak when he was driven through Central Park by a nurse last month.

In October, Bennett and the Bad Romance hitmaker released their hit album Love for Sale as a follow-up to their 2014 Grammy-winning album Cheek to Cheek.

They first collaborated on the album Duets II in 2011.

Bennett had been secretly living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2016 before his family announced it on Twitter in February 2021.

In November, when Gaga learned that their latest album earned six Grammy nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Music Video, Gaga shared a sweet tribute to her “music companion” – who she said she “got the idea for.” ‘ took first place for the record.

Speaking to his character and immense musical talent, Gaga revealed at the time, despite his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, that “today” he was able to “follow every word” she said and most importantly claimed, “there is nothing like the magic of music.” .’

The House Of Gucci star shared a sweet portrait of the duo where she held him tenderly as he beamed at the camera.

Her lengthy caption was an emotional journey in which she gave thanks for the Grammy nominations, while joyfully revealing that the Alzheimer’s-stricken legend “understood” the magnitude of the historic honor today.

At age 95, Bennet officially made Grammy history as the oldest artist ever nominated in a “general field” category.

“Thank you so much to the @recordingacademy for these 6 Love For Sale nominations. I am stunned and shocked and extremely grateful. I don’t know what to say. I keep crying and am completely speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music and the wonderful Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics.

Impressive: Tony has won a total of 20 Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, while Gaga has won a total of 13 Grammys

‘I will never forget today and congratulate Tony on his 6 nominations. I will never forget that today he could follow every word I said and understand that the world celebrated him and celebrated jazz – a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of black music throughout history.

“Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for recognizing the major categories where this music is often unnominated.

“This album came about because it was Tony’s idea and I promised him we would make it and we did. At 95 years old he has more nominations than ever, I am so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.

“Thanks to the audience for loving us, we sure love each other and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s disease, nothing beats the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?’

In total, Tony has won 20 Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, while Gaga has won a total of 13 Grammys.

In February 2021, Bennett’s family revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. His wife Susan Crow told AARP magazine that he started showing signs in 2016 but started to decline two years later.

“He’s not the old Tony… But when he sings, he’s the old Tony,” Crow said.

Gaga had previously said he was able to shine on stage despite his diagnosis: “He gave the world the gift of knowing that things can change, and that you can still be magnificent.”