Lady Gaga cuts a very casual figure in a shirt and sweat pants while boarding a private plane in LA

Lady Gaga was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The 36-year-old hitmaker cut a seriously casual figure as she got out of a car and onto a plane.

The Grammy-winning artist’s outing came just a day after she shared a promotional teaser for the upcoming superhero film Joker: Folie a Deux, in which she will star.

Gaga donned a heavily worn graphic print T-shirt as she boarded the private jet.

The Poker Face singer kept it cozy as he wore a set of loose-fitting sweatpants and a pair of two-tone running shoes.

The Academy Award-winning performer covered much of her bright blonde hair with a patterned cap.

She also wore a black face covering to protect herself from COVID-19 during her outing.

The development of a Joker sequel was first discussed after the film’s 2019 release.

The film starred Joaquin Phoenix, who played the titular supervillain, as he takes on his new persona.

The film was critically acclaimed and the actor received the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work on the project.

While many expected a sequel film to be produced, director Todd Phillips initially stated that he would not be working on another project centered on the character.

However, the development of Joker: Folie a Deux was confirmed last June.

It was also noted that Phoenix and Phillips would both return to work on the film.

Reportedly, Gaga was first involved with the project last June, when it was noted that she was in talks to portray Harley Quinn.

The supervillain was previously played by Margot Robbie in several movies set in the DC Extended Universe.

At the time, it was noted that the film might be structured as a musical.

The hitmaker then confirmed she was involved in the production of the film after sharing a promotional teaser on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The clip showed silhouettes of both the singer and Phoenix dancing with each other, with the latter laughing at the end of the video.

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently expected to premiere on October 4, 2024.