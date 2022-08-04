Lady Gaga confirms her role as Harley Quinn in Joker musical sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga has confirmed her role in Joker 2.

The 36-year-old singer/actress, who would play Harley Quinn, announced the news on her Instagram page on Thursday by posting a musical teaser.

The video posted had a red background with Gaga and her co-star Joaquin Phoenix seen as shadows dancing on the screen with the film’s title and their names: Joker: Folie à Deux and its release date – October 4, 2024.

Reportedly, in June, Gaga was in talks to play the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporterwhich also revealed that the project is being developed as a musical.

In June, writer-director Todd Phillips shared the title of his Joker sequel – Joker: Folie à Deux.

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad 2016, Birds of Prey 2020 and The Suicide Squad 2021, although this version of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux is said to exist in a different DC universe than Margot’s Harley Quinn.

While the original 2019 Joker starring Joaquin as the Joker was never intended to have a sequel, Todd Phillips, lead director for critical and commercial success, said in August 2019 that he might be interested in making a sequel, if Joaquin was interested in returning as the title character.

Phillips signed in May 2021 to direct and co-write the script with his original Joker writing partner Scott Silver.

In June, Phillips shared a photo of the Joker: Folie à Deux script cover, which showed the script design was completed on May 18.

He also shared another photo of Phoenix reading the script while smoking a cigarette, although THR clarified at the time that Warner Bros. has not yet struck a deal with Phoenix, although they are both “deep” in negotiations.

The title Folie à Deux is a medical term, meaning “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more people, usually the members of a close family.”

The 2019 R-rated Joker film was a surprise box office hit, making $335.4 million domestically and $1.074 billion worldwide on a meager $55 million budget.

The character of Harley Quinn was created in 1992 by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series.

Although she was only supposed to appear in one episode as a comedic relief, she became a recurring character and eventually the Joker’s sidekick and love interest.

She was introduced to the DC Comics universe in 1999 as the Joker’s love and partner in crime, and also a close friend of super villain Poison Ivy.

While this marks the first time Gaga has been directed by Phillips, the filmmaker did produce her 2018 debut feature A Star Is Born.

The singer/actress (born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) followed up her Oscar-nominated performance by playing Patrizia Reggiani in last year’s House of Gucci.

She also recently wrote the song Hold My Hand for the current box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.