Lady Amelia Windsor looks beautiful bare-faced as she is spotted dressed down in public

Lady Amelia Windsor stripped down and went make-up free in London today after a hectic fashion week that saw the royal take off on the runway.

The 27-year-old royal showed off her flawless complexion as she went bare-faced for a stroll around London – wearing an oversized puffer jacket and silk animal print skirt.

Accessorising, the model wore a school bag, a gold chain for a touch of glitz and pink Penelope Chilvers ‘pony’ print ankle boots which added a pop of color to an otherwise dark outfit.

The sheepskin and Italian hair boots retail for £250 and also come in tan colours.

Once called ‘the most beautiful royal’, Amelia walked the runways last week for the Zeynep Kartal x Li & Fung show.

The aristocratic fashionista has become a red carpet regular, attending star-studded fashion events such as the Dior show in Paris.

She also walked the catwalk at the Manchester designer’s show wearing a pink three-piece suit, wide leg trousers and a purple dress with a plunging neckline, side split and ruffles.

Amelia was recently pictured at Milan Fashion Week wearing another low-key ensemble, complete with black trousers and an orange and black waistcoat.

Windsor had a fresh face, letting her natural beauty shine through and letting her hair hang loosely over her shoulders

Amelia was last seen walking the runway during London Fashion Week as a model for fashion house Zeynep Kartal

The model blended in as she walked the streets wearing a casual look and no make-up

The pink Italian hair ‘pony boots’ from rustic British brand Penelope Chilvers added a splash of color to the almost all-black outfit

With headphones and a bag, the style-conscious royal proved she could pull off both understated chic and high fashion with this ‘not trying’ look

The royal, who has been on the cover of Tatler, has previously spoken about her love of fashion and art and loves decorating the flat she shares with her sister Marina in Notting Hill.

Amelia, 27, is the second daughter and youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews. Her grandfather was a first cousin of the Queen.

She is currently 42nd in line to the British throne.

Amelia was among the members of the extended royal family who attended the late Queen’s emotional funeral in London and Windsor on September 19.