Lady Amelia Windsor looked sombre in all-black as she said goodbye to the Queen

Lady Amelia Windsor attended the Queen’s funeral in an all-black outfit today, joining her parents and sister Lady Marina for the service at Westminster Abbey.

The young royal, 27, is the second daughter and youngest child of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews.

The Tatler cover girl is 43rd in line to the throne and was famously dubbed ‘the most beautiful member of the royal family’ when the magazine launched her into the spotlight in 2016.

Lady Amelia, her older sister Lady Marina and her brother Edward Windsor are grandchildren of the Queen’s first cousin, the Duke of Kent.

The beautiful royal made her public debut after leaving St Mary’s Ascot aged 18, alongside Italian aristocrat Donna Melusine Ruspoli and Indian royal princess Akshita Bhanj Deo, at the Bal des Debutantes in 2013.

Lady Amelia Windsor (pictured) was one of the many extended members of the royal family who attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today

The 27-year-old, who is 43rd in line to the throne, was famously dubbed ‘the most beautiful member of the royal family’ by Tatler magazine, who featured her on the cover in 2016

Like many royals, Amelia has a philanthropic approach to business and a passion for climate activism and is an ambassador for the non-profit organization No More Plastic and has worked with the Fashion Roundtable, a sustainable fashion outlet.

The model lives with her sister, 29, in Notting Hill and often shares pictures of herself practicing yoga and meditation.

But like other millennials, the beauty loves nothing more than relaxing at home, cooking pasta and tending to her plants in an apartment carefully curated with family memorabilia and whimsical artwork.

The royal was snubbed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 when she didn’t receive an invitation to the ‘wedding of the year’.

Today, she joined around 2,000 VIPs, including prime ministers, presidents and other luminaries of the Queen’s family, at Britain’s main church for the funeral, for service Her Majesty cured herself before she died.

In a highly emotional occasion for Britain and the world, the Queen was carried in her oak coffin to the gun carriage used by her parents and was followed through Parliament Square by her son, the King, and her relatives, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. Andrew, Duke of York, appeared to be crying.

Outside the abbey, an estimated 2 million people in central London line procession routes and watch on big screens.

The 27-year-old, who attended the service with her parents and 29-year-old sister Lady Marina, donned an all-black outfit, including a veiled fascinator for the somber occasion today

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10:00 p.m. 10.45 and arrived just before 11 a.m.

A single toll from Big Ben signaled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned and buried since 1066. Her Majesty will be laid to rest in Windsor alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip and her parents, George WE. and the Queen Mother.

Despite the huge crowds, there was absolute silence as around 200 pipers and drummers from the Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas and the RAF played as the procession passed through Parliament Square. The Queen’s own piper played a dirge that echoed through the heart of London.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with the Imperial Crown resting on top is carried by the pallbearers into Westminster Abbey past the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, draped in a royal standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter arrives during the state funeral

King Charles III stares ahead with emotion as he walks alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, draped in a royal standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter, as it leaves the Abbey

Prince George of Wales, his mother and sister and aunt Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, enter the church

King Charles III of Great Britain, Camilla of Great Britain, Queen Consort, Princess Anne of Great Britain, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew of Great Britain, Duke of York, Prince Edward of Great Britain, Earl of Wessex, Sophie of Great Britain, Countess of Wessex, Prince William of Great Britain, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall

Behind the carriage walked the King and his siblings, followed by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips. The State Gun Carriage has also previously been used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten.

There was complete silence from the crowd close to Parliament Square as the State Armory carrying the Queen’s coffin slowly moved past. The crowd, momentarily silent and with phones held aloft to capture the moment, was around 10 people thick in some places as tens of thousands thronged the streets to bid farewell to the monarch and witness a moment of history.

After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin traveled from the Abbey via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides). ), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way.

At Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin was transferred from the State Gun Carriage to the State Hearse just after 1 p.m. 13.00 prior to the journey to Windsor.

A man draped in the Union Flag clutches Paddington Bear and sobs after the Queen on The Mall

It will then travel from central London to Windsor on a route that has not been disclosed by the palace. When the hearse arrives at Windsor, the procession will begin just after 1 p.m. 15 at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road.

The State hearse will join the procession, which will have been formed and in place, at Shaw Farm Gate before traveling to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The procession will follow the route of Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Just before 4pm, the procession stops at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in the Horseshoe Cloister. Here the pallbearers will carry the coffin in procession up the stairs into the chapel.

The Queen will be buried in a private funeral at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 7.30pm.