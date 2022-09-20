Lack of public appreciation contributes to agricultural loneliness, study shows

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A lack of public appreciation for farmers and understanding of the work they do and the pressures they face contribute to feelings of loneliness, according to a new study. The article, “It’s a lonely old world”: Developing a multidimensional understanding of agricultural loneliness,” is published in the journal Sociology Ruralis.

Researchers from the University of Exeter’s Center for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN) conducted in-depth interviews with 22 farmers/members of farming families and six agricultural support workers in England, by telephone or video. call between March and July 2021.

Many farmers interviewed as part of the study felt undervalued. They noted a sense of disconnection between farmers and society in general, and a lack of understanding from the general public about what agriculture involves and its unique pressures.

Loneliness was found in the study to be linked to psychological problems such as depression and anxiety.

Some of the interviewed farmers had engaged in unlawful conduct, including being sworn in during their working day.

One farmer, aged 40-49, said: “In the local village, the demographics have completely changed in the last 20 years. And you get sly comments or something from a footpath walker or you get very often … someone who gives you the V’s clicks on the road, or beeps because you’re in the tractor from A to B. So you get the feeling that the local community isn’t really your best friend. You feel a bit like an alien on your own doorstep.”

A farm nurse practitioner told how she had supported farmers in an area where an increase in the local population – following major housing development – had left farmers feeling more isolated due to complaints they received about aspects such as noise from cows and tractors.

The survey also found that farmers like to draw attention to the critical role they play in food production and the positive actions they take to care for and improve the environment, but find these are often overlooked. seen in media stories about agriculture and environmental issues, such as climate change.

dr. Rebecca Wheeler, Senior Research Fellow of the Center for Rural Policy Research at the University of Exeter, said: “Cultural loneliness refers to feelings that arise from a sense of difference from others in the wider community – including feelings of being an outsider or being misunderstood. by other cultural groups.

“It is worrying to see that this kind of loneliness has repeatedly surfaced in participants’ stories, with many farmers describing or alluding to a strong sense of disconnection from the general public, and feeling undervalued and misunderstood by government and the society.”

Professor Matt Lobley, co-director of the Center for Rural Policy Research at the University of Exeter, said: “The issue of the sense of disconnection between farmers and non-farm people has repeatedly emerged in our research over a number of years. We now know that the loneliness and isolation that can result has an impact on farmers’ mental health, people in agriculture are key people and we should all have an interest in helping improve their health and well-being. “

The researchers recommend that there is a need to strengthen ties between agricultural and non-agricultural communities to prevent farmers from feeling isolated from society.

This can be:

increasing opportunities for community involvement in agriculture

improving public dialogue on food and agriculture

promoting local food networks that enable more direct relationships between producers and consumers

a more positive and empathetic approach to government and regulators when it comes to shaping and enforcing policy and legal requirements, especially as the associated paperwork and inspections have long been identified as major sources of stress for farmers

dr. Jude McCann, CEO of The Farming Community Network, said: “We all depend on farmers three times a day. Unfortunately, many people, especially in urban environments, have very little exposure to farming, and as a result we often have limited understanding of the challenges involved and the hard work and long hours required to ensure that food is produced for the country and is of high quality.

“We hope the findings of this study will encourage people to value their local farmers more and be more aware of what is involved in farming – thus bridging the gap between farmer and non-farmer, and rural and urban environments.” bridge.”

