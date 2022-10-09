‘Lack of balls from AJ’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed

In the wake of the failed negotiations over a clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, ‘The Gypsy King’ has expressed his views on the saga.

When Fury first called out Joshua after his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, negotiations moved quickly with both sides agreeing to a 60/40 split in favor of ‘The Gypsy King’ with the fight set to take place on December 3. .

Getty Fury vs Joshua was billed as the ‘Battle of Britain’

However, once the contracts were sent, negotiations stalled and after Fury grew impatient, both sides blamed each other in several interviews, which is never a good sign.

From this point on, any potential of a fight was quickly dismantled, and it looks like both Fury and Joshua will now be pursuing other options for their respective December bouts.

For the past week, the boxing news has been dominated by Conor Benn failing a drug test, leading to the postponement of his highly anticipated fight with Chris Eubank Jr, but now Fury is back to share his thoughts on why his fight with Joshua collapsed.

“In my opinion this is brutally honest, I think lack of balls from AJ,” Fury told iD Boxing.

“Didn’t want the fight and didn’t insist and didn’t sign the contract.”

One of the reasons Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the fight could not be agreed upon was because their side wanted more say over commercial rights.

Negotiations turned into chaos after promoters on both sides started blaming each other

“I don’t even know what commercial rights are,” Fury replied. “They sound like a lot of crap to me, apologies. Like I said, lack of balls on AJ’s part or lack of what is the word I’m trying to look for here? Being assertive, being assertive.

“If you’re a man, be assertive with your team and get ready.

“But lack of balls, I say lack of balls.”

As for Fury’s next opponent, it looks like a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora ​​is the most likely option, according to reports from the Telegraph.

Fury and Chisora ​​have met twice before, with ‘The Gypsy King’ winning unanimously in 2011, then taking a win in 2014.