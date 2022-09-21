Lachlan Murdoch arrives in Sydney for defamation case against Crikey

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Media mogul Lachlan Murdoch had a decidedly relaxed look when he arrived in Sydney via private jet on Tuesday.

The Fox Corporation CEO dressed for comfort in a baggy navy T-shirt, tan pants and sneakers as he made his way through the busy airport.

The son of press magnate Rupert Murdoch was escorted by security and had his hands full with two carry-on bags.

Media mogul Lachlan Murdoch had a decidedly relaxed look when he arrived in Sydney via private jet on Tuesday

The billionaire looked relaxed as he stepped off his $90 million private jet and strolled through the arrivals lounge like any other traveler.

He completed his look with a wristwatch and also showed off his rarely seen tribal tattoo on his left arm.

Murdoch’s arrival in Sydney, looking calm as he made his way through the crowd, coincides with his legal proceedings against an Australian left-wing news website.

The Fox Corporation CEO dressed for comfort in a baggy navy T-shirt, tan pants and sneakers

The billionaire looked relaxed as he stepped off his $90 million private jet and strolled through the arrivals lounge like any other traveler

Murdoch claims an article published by the website Crikey made baseless, defamatory suggestions that he conspired with Donald Trump to overthrow the US government.

In a defamation suit filed in federal court last month, Murdoch sued over a June 29 statement by political editor Bernard Keane regarding the then Trump hearing and the January 6 Capitol riots.

In the piece, which was shared widely on social media, Keane called the former US president ‘treasonous’ and an ‘unhinged traitor’ and suggested that the Murdoch family, which owns and controls Fox News, was an ‘unspoken co-conspirator’.

The son of press magnate Rupert Murdoch was escorted by security

While the article did not mention Lachlan Murdoch by name, instead referring to the Murdoch family, the Fox executive claims he was defamed and suffered serious damage to his reputation.

“Murdoch has been seriously injured in his character, personal reputation and professional reputation as a businessman and company director and has suffered and will continue to suffer significant harm, anxiety and embarrassment,” documents he filed with the court said.

The lawsuit targets the publisher behind the Crikey masthead, Private Media, as well as Keane and editor-in-chief Peter Fray.

Murdoch said he had not been contacted for comment before the June 29 article and subsequent related pieces published on the Crikey website, and had only complained to Private Media four times over a five-year period.

He also asks for a ban on the publication and promotion of the allegedly defamatory articles.