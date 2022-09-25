Lachlan Murdoch and wife Sarah arrive in Sydney via private jet ahead of his defamation showdown

WhatsNew2Day
Billionaire Lachlan Murdoch and wife Sarah return to Sydney by private jet after watching the AFL Grand Final

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:58, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 05:07, September 25, 2022

He is in the midst of a legal battle with the left-wing news website Crikey.

But media mogul Lachlan Murdoch spent Saturday watching another high-profile showdown – the AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans.

On Saturday night, Lachlan and his model wife Sarah were spotted on their private jet in Sydney as they returned from Melbourne after the match.

The pair were joined by their friends, Seven Group CEO Ryan Stokes and his wife Claire, who were all seen from the plane.

While holding their hand luggage, they saw the group on the tarmac talking to the airport staff.

While the men were both wearing black suits, Sarah looked glamorous in a black duster, matching trousers and a leather tote.

Claire also looked chic in her orange jacket and jeans and completed her look with a white handbag.

Murdoch’s arrival in Sydney coincides with his legal proceedings against an Australian left-wing news website.

Murdoch alleges that an article published by the website Crikey made baseless, defamatory suggestions that he was colluding with Donald Trump to overthrow the US government.

In a defamation lawsuit filed in the Federal Court, Mr. Murdoch is suing a June 29 op-ed by political editor Bernard Keane about the Trump hearings and the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the piece, which was widely shared on social media, Keane called the former US president a “treacherous” and a “traitor unhinged” and suggested that the Murdoch family, who own and control Fox News, are an “unindicted co-conspirator.” ‘ is.

Although the article did not mention Lachlan Murdoch by name, but instead refers to the Murdoch family, the Fox executive chairman alleges he has been vilified and has suffered serious damage to his reputation.

“Murdoch has been seriously wounded in his character, personal reputation and professional reputation as a businessman and business executive and has suffered and will continue to suffer considerable pain, suffering and shame,” documents he filed with the court say.

The lawsuit is against the publisher behind the Crikey masthead, Private Media, as well as Keane and editor-in-chief Peter Fray.

Mr Murdoch said he had not been approached for comment prior to the June 29 article and subsequent related pieces published on the Crikey website, and that he had complained to Private Media only four times in a five-year period.

He also demands injunctions against the publication and promotion of the allegedly defamatory articles.

In a defamation lawsuit filed in the Federal Court, Mr. Murdoch is suing a June 29 op-ed by political editor Bernard Keane about the Trump hearings and the January 6 Capitol riot.

