Lachlan McLaren: Girlfriend’s heartbreaking tribute to Mentone schoolboy who selflessly saved her

Lachlan McLaren, 16, died saving his girlfriend’s life. It was his birthday

The girlfriend of a selfless schoolboy who died pushing her out of the way of an out-of-control ute has told a court, “I lost a part of myself that day.”

Lachlan McLaren walked home with Ella Mahony through Mentone, in south-east Melbourne, after her shift at Woolworths on the afternoon of August 15 last year.

As they walked, 32-year-old unlicensed driver Christopher Hennessey came crashing down the wrong side of the Nepean Highway, in a white ute while standing high on ice.

The Year 10 Mentone Grammar boy pushed Ms Mahony aside and overcame the full impact of the crash. He died that day, his 16th birthday.

In her victim statement of Wednesday, Ms Mahony told the Victorian County Court that she was diagnosed? depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder since the tragedy.

“I lost Lachie and a part of myself that day, two things I’ll never get back,” she said seven News.

Ella Mahony is pictured outside the court on Wednesday. Since the accident, she has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder

Mr McLaren’s mother, Michelle, told the court she had sat with her son’s lifeless body for hours – willing to open his eyes.

“I had to walk away and leave my baby in a box and it broke my heart into a million pieces,” she said.

His father, Carey, told the court he was blinded by anger over his son’s death.

“I don’t know who I am anymore,” he said.

Lachlan McLaren died walking home with his girlfriend, Ella Mahony, in Mentone, south-east Melbourne, on August 15 last year (crash scene pictured)

Hennessey had driven 800 yards on the wrong side of the highway before plowing into the teens.

He was subsequently charged with guilty driving resulting in death.

Hennessy was found guilty and appeared in court on Wednesday via a video link – holding his head down as victim statements were read.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced on Monday.