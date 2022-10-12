Lachlan Belmore 'Drips' charged with murder

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian rapper is one of two men charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was shot dead.

Rap artist Lachlan Belmore faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with murder, home invasion and drug offences.

The 24-year-old, who goes by the stage name ‘Drips’, is accused of storming a Kalkallo home, 31km north of Melbourne’s CBD, armed with a rifle and shooting dead a young man on September 21.

Melbourne rapper Lachlan Belmore, known as ‘Drips’, (pictured) has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man

The 24-year-old (pictured), who is also charged with ice-cream trafficking and kidnapping offences, is accused of storming a house armed with a rifle and fatally shooting a man.

Emergency services were called to the home on Oodgeroo Road in Kalkallo shortly after 6pm. 4:15, where they found 22-year-old Griffin Harris dead.

Police allege at least four men broke into Mr Harris’ home and terrorized him before he was shot.

Police allege at least four men broke into the home of Griffin Harris (pictured) and terrorized the 22-year-old before shooting and killing him.

Sir. Belmore made no application for bail as his lawyer claimed: “It has been many years since he has been in custody.”

Detectives arrested six people on Monday and raided their homes, seizing cars, laptops and phones.

Wallan man Dean Bell, 31, has also been charged with murder and home invasion.

The father-of-two told a judge he ‘suffers from anxiety and depression’.

Another Wallan man, 25, and a 19-year-old Craigieburn man were also charged with home invasion, with one representing himself in court and saying he would apply for bail at a later date.

Police released a Keilor woman and a Wallan man, both aged 22, pending further enquiries.

Police raided the homes of six people, including the home of Dean Bell (pictured), who has also been charged with murder and home invasion. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack

Father-of-two Bell (pictured) told a judge he ‘suffers from anxiety and depression’

Sir. Belmore, who is also charged with ice-cream trafficking and kidnapping, has been actively promoting his music since Mr Harris’ death and even teased a new music video 48 hours after he was killed.

The aspiring rapper has over 16,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most popular song receiving over 400,000 total streams.

The four men are expected to appear in court in February next year.