Labuschagne starts his Shield season with classy century

Queensland 4 for 357 (Labuschagne 127, Burns 85, Khawaja 71) lead Tasmania 147 by 210 runs

Marnus Labuschagne appears to have lost little of his appetite over the winter after the test machine opened its season at Sheffield Shield with a century for Queensland against Tasmania on Friday.

Labuschagne scored 127 in controlled innings that brought Queensland to 4 for 357, a hefty 210 from the visitors’ 147 halfway through the game at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

There were also points for fellow Test hitter Usman Khawaja and former Australian opener Joe Burns.

Just one wicket fell in the first two sessions as Tasmania’s bowlers found life much harder than it looked on the first day before the Queensland attack.

Burns and Labuschagne put down 148 for the second wicket after Queensland resumed on their overnight 1 for 24.

As always, Labuschagne seemed capable of hitting all day but was caught lbw by former Test fanatic Peter Siddle. After shoving arms at a Siddle inswinger, Labuschagne seemed to freak out before the umpire raised his finger to confirm the dismissal. Labuschagne’s 24th first-class century included 19 borders and a six.

It was a tough day for Tasmania’s offense who, while the home side were limited to just 2.5 runs per over in the opening session, created few wicket-taking opportunities.