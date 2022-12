Labuschagne scored 204 and 104* in Perth to become just the eighth player to record a century and a double ton in the same test. The blows earned him 50 rating points, regaining his position at the top of the rankings for the first time since June this year. He rises to 935 rating points, just one behind his previous best of 936. Another solid result in the second test, which starts tomorrow, may well take him past Virat Kohli and Viv Richards, who set record highs of 937 and 938 respectively.