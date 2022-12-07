Labuschagne admits dissent was hurting his reputation

“Usually when I get out I’m like ‘no, I’m not out, I’m not out’ and then with the DRS you have 15 seconds to really think about it – ‘OK, where did I hit that, back pad, I think it’s out of line.” And then you have feedback from the guy on the other end of the line, so there are a lot of things that you go through.

“You almost don’t react because you know you have those 15 seconds, so let’s just try to make the right decision, should I review it or not. So that’s when you go back to Shield cricket and all of a sudden you get hit on the pads and you get called out, and before you’ve even had time to think about it you react to the situation because the decision has already been made.”

As difficult as it can be for batters to break out of their bubble in a split second when an innings is summarily ended, Labuschagne said it was important to recognize the broader implications of those immediate reactions.

“I want to make sure when I’m handed out you walk away and don’t show dissent, respect the game and make sure you’re a good role model,” he said.