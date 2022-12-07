Labuschagne admits dissent was hurting his reputation

“Usually when I get out I’m like ‘no, I’m not out, I’m not out’ and then with the DRS you have 15 seconds to really think about it – ‘OK, where did I hit that, back pad, I think it’s out of line.” And then you have feedback from the guy on the other end of the line, so there are a lot of things that you go through.
“You almost don’t react because you know you have those 15 seconds, so let’s just try to make the right decision, should I review it or not. So that’s when you go back to Shield cricket and all of a sudden you get hit on the pads and you get called out, and before you’ve even had time to think about it you react to the situation because the decision has already been made.”
As difficult as it can be for batters to break out of their bubble in a split second when an innings is summarily ended, Labuschagne said it was important to recognize the broader implications of those immediate reactions.
“I want to make sure when I’m handed out you walk away and don’t show dissent, respect the game and make sure you’re a good role model,” he said.
“I’m not one to have big outbursts or anything like that. Very rarely do I have a big explosion in the locker room. It’s more just that you don’t want to be gone, so you’re like ‘oh man, I don’t want to be gone’ and you don’t want to walk away, almost to the point.
Steve Smith, another player who has at times struggled to moderate his on-field reactions to umpires and occasionally teammates, said there was an adjustment between having or not having DRS.
“You get hit on the track and you think ‘jeez I might not be here’ but you just have to walk away, don’t you, it’s the referee’s decision,” he said. “Maybe it will take a little bit [of adjusting]Haven’t really done it much in a while so the odd game you go back [to Tests] it may even take a second to click that you might get a second chance by raising your hands.
Perspective is also easier to come by during the first season of more regular home tours for the Australian side. Labuschagne traveled with his wife Rebekah and their daughter Hallie between Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, giving the 28-year-old some time to think about things a world away from percussion.
“It definitely makes it feel more normal,” he said. “It’s just so much nicer to have that freedom with your family around you and just everything that the testing summer encompasses. It feels like we’re back in an old-fashioned summer of testing, which is exciting.
