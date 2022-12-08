Labour's Rayner dons 'gingers not just for Xmas' jumper – as ALL MPs told to layer up to keep warm

<!–

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner wore a ‘gingers aren’t just for Christmas’ jumper in the House of Commons today – as it was suggested all MPs could throw on extra layers to keep warm.

In support of a Save the Children charity campaign, maroon Mrs. Rayner wore a sweater with a gingerbread persona on it and the words, “Gingers are for life, not just for Christmas!”

In the absence of any other celebratory jumpers on display in the Commons room, Ms Rayner noted that she was the only MP to ‘get the memo’ about the charity campaign.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told MPs he welcomed Ms Rayner’s jumper ‘completely’ and endorsed ‘like a fellow ginger’ the ‘sentiments on it’.

But Ms Rayner’s choice of clothes was not the only discussion of sweaters in the House of Commons today, as another minister suggested that all MPs could ‘put on new sweaters to keep warm’.

Alex Burghart, a junior cabinet minister, noted the ‘ambient temperature’ in Parliament when he answered Tory backbencher Sir Desmond Swayne.

He had pressed Mr Burghart whether, as part of Britain’s ‘contribution’ to the war in Ukraine, there should be a ‘major national effort’ to ‘reduce our energy consumption’.

Mr Burghart replied that a ‘communications program’ was planned for this winter.

He added: ‘But maybe we should look at the temperature in this House.

“As atmospheric as it is, wouldn’t it be better if we all got the chance to put on fresh sweaters to keep warm?”

Earlier Sir Desmond had suggested that Parliament should follow the example of other countries in trying to reduce energy consumption.

He told Mr Burghart that the German government limits the temperature in public buildings to 19C (66F).

“We could put on an extra layer and do a lot better, couldn’t we?” Sir Desmond asked.

Mr Burghart replied: ‘I have a feeling he could survive below 19 degrees without an extra layer.

‘But he will know that the Occupational Health and Safety Service advises on the temperature in the workplace.

‘According to regulations, the minimum temperature for working indoors must be at least 16 degrees Celsius, or 13 degrees where heavy physical exertion is required.

“So we have the flexibility to do that if we want to.”