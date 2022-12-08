Labour's Rachel Reeves says party will OPPOSE Rishi Sunak's tough new anti-strike laws

Labor will oppose Rishi Sunak’s efforts to tighten strike laws and will even tear up some existing laws if they come to power, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said today.

The shadow chancellor lashed out as the prime minister considers new legislation that would ban ambulance workers from striking as paramedics prepare to join nurses, railway workers, postal workers, border guards and others on the picket line.

The prime minister yesterday vowed to “protect life and livelihoods” amid rising fears over the impact of a coordinated wave of strikes this winter.

But Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today Labor program this morning that ‘the legislation the government is talking about would not get any tougher’.

The party has already said it will repeal the 2016 trade union law if it comes to power. This could make it easier for strike votes to take place.

Labor uses summit to tell UK firms at ‘post-Brexit crossroads’ Labor will tell business leaders that the UK is at a ‘post-Brexit crossroads’ as the party bills itself as the answer to the UK’s economic woes. At the party’s business conference in London on Thursday, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will vow that Labor is ‘back in business’ as she unveils new plans to boost the UK’s start-ups. At a gathering of 350 business leaders in Canary Wharf, the capital’s financial hub, Ms Reeves is expected to say: ‘We are at a post-Brexit crossroads. We can take the path of controlled decline, falling behind our competitors, or we can use bold thinking to move us forward. “That is why Labor today welcomes this radical plan to make Britain the fast-growing start-up center of the world.” Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will also be present at the conference, where he will hear details of the research carried out by independent colleague and former Goldman Sachs economist Lord Jim O’Neill into the start-up industry in the United Kingdom. It recommends removing barriers to institutional investment in high-growth companies while giving ‘real’ independence to the state-owned British Business Bank. The evaluation will also recommend the compilation of new statistics on the success of each UK university’s spin-out companies. “These are challenging economic times,” Ms. Reeves will say. “But I know that the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and effort are as present in Britain today as ever before.” She is expected to applaud the “critical insights” in the report, which will help “achieve one of the guiding ambitions of the next Labor government – to make Britain the best place to have a. start and grow your business. “And it sends a powerful message: that Labor is back in action,” the shadow chancellor will add. Lord O’Neill, whose review was based on consultations with entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers, said: ‘The more all political parties support the UK start-up ecosystem, the more they become woven into the DNA of policy thinking. for the future. “Leading this review has underlined the enormous potential that UK start-ups have to change our economic destiny, especially in towns and cities outside London.”

“When we were in government for 13 years, we didn’t have this kind of union action,” Ms Reeves said.

“This is happening because the Conservative government fails to treat with respect and dignity the working people who kept our economy going during the Covid pandemic, who are now sidelined by the Conservative government that does not respect contribution. they have made for our society and our economy.

“We do not support new legislation to make it more difficult to take industrial action that discourages people from withdrawing their workers.

“What we would do in government is not mess with those laws, but sit around the table and resolve these disputes, because that is what people who rely on public services, who respond to our trains, desperately need right now. ‘

Sir Keir Starmer urged Rishi Sunak’s government to ‘stop boasting and start governing’ by meeting with the unions.

At a business conference in London, he said: ‘I don’t want strikes and disruptions.

“I don’t think those who go on strike want strikes and disruption. They are facing a very real cost of living crisis, they are struggling to pay their bills.”

He added: “We need to solve the underlying problems.”

A thousand Border Force passport officers at five major airports were the latest public sector workers to walk out and ruin the party plans of millions of Britons last night.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union said arrivals staff at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow will strike from December 23 to 26 and December 28.

And the RMT union warned that a resolution to the ongoing rail dispute is “further away” following government action, as it confirmed planned strikes by tens of thousands of rail workers would continue later this month and into early January.

Railway unions have already said they will wreak havoc on the train network over Christmas, while postal workers will join the picket lines rather than delivering last-minute presents and cards.

And NHS nurses and paramedics will also walk away for several days amid fears that soldiers will have to be called up to fill gaps in care.

A strike ban already applies to the police and the army, but does not apply to blue light services such as firefighters – who also vote for a strike over pay – and ambulance personnel.

Another anti-strike option for the government would be to amend the Civil Contingencies Act to allow ministers to ban strikes that threaten to create a national emergency.

Ministers are also looking at ways to limit the power of militant unions to call up their members.

This could include raising the threshold required in union action ballots and requiring unions to make wage offers to their members. Forcing unions to agree wage agreements with their members in referenda is another option being looked at.

The cabinet is already committed to introducing ‘minimum service levels’ in the transport sector. This means union leaders would be forced to ensure a certain number of shifts run during strikes to limit their impact. Ministers are looking at extending the legislation to other sectors.

But they are under pressure to explain why the legislation promised in the 2019 Tories manifesto has still not passed parliament.

Downing Street has declined to provide a timeline or details of the new laws Mr Sunak has invoked.

Asked last night if Britain would get stuck over the festive period, the Prime Minister vowed he would not offer more money to unions to resolve the various pay disputes.

Sir Keir Starmer has already said he will repeal the 2016 trade union law if it comes to power. This could make it easier for strike votes to take place by allowing online voting.

Mr Sunak insisted that the government had approached payrolls with “the spirit of fairness” and accepted the recommendations of independent public sector pay bodies.

He told ITV News: ‘In any case, the government has fully accepted those recommendations, even if in some cases those pay recommendations are higher than the pay increases people in the private sector receive.

‘Many people who watch will not see their wages rise that much.

“The government accepted them in the spirit of fairness and if union leaders are not reasonable then my priority will always be to protect people’s safety and minimize disruption to their daily lives.

“I’ll do what I have to do to make sure we can make that happen.”

Military top executives have reportedly told ministers it is “not right” for soldiers, who are not allowed to strike, to fill roles during the holiday season.

It comes as Sunak accused union leaders of making unreasonable wage demands and said he had a “duty to take action” to protect the public.

Army bosses fear plans for hundreds of soldiers to fill paramedic roles could harm the army’s “operational capability.”

A source told the Telegraph“One need only look at a private soldier who earns £22,000 a year and whose pay scales have failed to keep pace with inflation over the past decade, who has to give up Christmas or come straight from operations to cover people who want to pay 19 per cent [salary increases] and already getting paid more than he or she would be, and that’s just not right.

The education minister today urged the government to take a “fair and balanced” approach to union wage demands, while urging the country to “pull together” in the face of ongoing strikes.

Asked if the country is on the verge of a general strike, Gillian Keegan told Sky News: ‘The reality is we have some people on strike and that’s really disappointing.

“We have to act together as a country. We’ve been through a lot…

“All we can do is try to respond to it fairly and evenly.”