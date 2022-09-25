Labour is on track to win a 56-strong landslide at the election, poll finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Labor is on track to achieve a 56-member majority in an election, a shocking poll showed today.

Research by Savanta gave Keir Starmer a boost as he kicked off the annual conference in Liverpool, propelling the party at 45 per cent to just 33 per cent for the Tories.

The analysis for the LaborList website used a statistical technique known as MRP to overlap results on constituencies – and found Sir Keir would have 353 MPs compared to the Conservatives’ 211.

That would be a stunning turnaround from the last election in 2019, when Boris Johnson secured a historic 80th majority.

Johnson and former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps are estimated to be among the top figures to lose their seats – although they will be seen as unlikely by many Westminster watchers and the research was conducted before the emergency budget.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham underlined the growing sense of confidence by boasting that Labor now has a chance to win power in the elections expected in 2024.

Research by Savanta gave Keir Starmer a boost as he kicked off the annual conference in Liverpool, garnering the party at 45 percent support against just 33 percent for the Tories

Sir Keir still struggles to unite his party and show that Labor has a clear vision of how it wants to run the country

“Keir Starmer has put us in a position where we can win the next election,” he told Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday.

“It’s the first conference since we last left the government where I think there’s a good chance there could be a Labor government in a year or two.”

However, Sir Keir is still struggling to unite his party and show that Labor has a clear vision of how it wants to run the country.

The Labor leader pledged this morning to reintroduce the top 45p income tax rate paid by 600,000 of Britain’s richest people after it was abolished by the Chancellor on Friday.

But he said he would keep an additional cut in the base rate of income tax by one cent in the pound to 19p.

“I have long argued that we should reduce the tax burden on working people,” the party leader told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

The policy put him at odds with Mr Burnham. The mayor of Greater Manchester used a TV interview to suggest that the party should campaign before the next election to reverse all Tory tax cuts.

“I don’t think this is the most targeted way to use the resources we have at the moment,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

“However, I would use it to support people in a variety of ways, so I’m not saying we wouldn’t put money in people’s pockets, but if you keep that money, you can direct it to those who need it most, because obviously if you lower the 20p rate there will be benefits… it’s not as targeted a measure as other things are doing like supporting people who are at real risk and that’s people with universal credit. .. That’s my view, I don’t think it’s a time for tax cuts. I think this is a time to help people through a crisis.’

Sir Keir’s pledges came after he accused the Tories of ‘pulling’ voters with their massive tax cuts mini-budget.

:: Savanta surveyed 6,226 British adults online on September 15 and 16