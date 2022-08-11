Labour-run council blames heatwave for suspending food and garden waste collections for a MONTH

<!–

Homeowners have been left outraged after being informed by their council that food bins will not be collected for more than a month, despite the next heat wave looming.

The worker-run Waltham Forest Council informed residents on social media that both food and yard waste bins will not be collected from August 15 to September 12.

Outraged homeowners in the borough of North East London have hit back, stressing that their ‘rotten’ food will not be picked up as the UK is gripped by another heat wave.

Conservative deputy leader of Waltham Forest Afzal Akram told MailOnline that he and his party members were “stunned” when they learned of the suspension via Twitter.

“We are stunned by this decision and the way it has been communicated,” he said.

“We as councilors didn’t hear about it until the council posted it on social media. It’s one of those blue sky thinking moments when you think of something and have to throw it in the trash right away.

‘But that they are going to implement it is ridiculous. We are in a heat wave and they expect the residents to leave their food for a month – the stench, the stench is getting unbelievable.’

The council’s ‘temporary’ measure was introduced after it was found that less garden waste had to be collected due to the lack of rainfall in the UK this summer. It will instead focus on other services to reduce unnecessary trips.

Waltham Forest Council has only given residents five days notice that their food bins and garden waste bins will not be collected until September 12

The decision has drawn much criticism from both locals and councilors. Pictured: Binmen collecting trash on a road in Waltham Forest

Angry Waltham Forest residents express frustration at not picking up food containers during the heatwave

Emma Best, the leader of the Waltham Forest Conservatives, also told MailOnline the decision was “completely ridiculous”, adding: “The bins are already full of festering food and residents have no warning about this decision. The condition of these flat block bins will be very grim in a month’s time.’

She also lashed out at the municipality that declared a “climate emergency” in 2019. She said: ‘Waltham Forest Labor has managed to become regulars on Private Eye’s rotten boroughs list, but this decision will give that title a whole new literal meaning. They must now reverse this decision.’

Cllr Akram, who revealed that a formal protest is being filed with the council, also fears the years of recycling education will be brought to a halt by this ‘stupid’ decision that will see residents throw food waste back into black bins.

The municipality has instructed homeowners to deposit all garden and food waste in brown bins until collection resumes.

But residents have responded to the council’s announcement with serious concern about the heat wave and the danger of flies and other pests infesting their brown bins.

One user simply said, ‘Why?! Literally in a heat wave…’.

Meanwhile, another vented their frustration at the lack of notice. They said, ‘And a little more attention wouldn’t have gone amiss. My brown bin is already full of all that garden waste you think doesn’t exist, as well as some food waste that will now rot for 5 weeks.”

Another Waltham Forest resident emphasized that it will take six weeks after the last brown bin collection tomorrow for the food waste to be collected again.

Some Waltham Forest residents pointed to the lack of notice and limited information on the website. Meanwhile, others are deeply concerned about rotting food being targeted by flies and rats during the heat wave, which will cause the temperature to reach 37C (99F)

The Met Office has announced an orange warning of extreme heat as temperatures in some parts of the UK will soar to 37C (99F) over the next four days.

While temperatures are not expected to be as high as the previous heat wave in July, it is expected to last longer.

This is what has enraged the people of Waltham Forest. One user said, ‘So in the hottest month we’re left with rotting food waste that attracts rats and other vermin, that makes sense’.

While another said, ‘Um, all that food hanging in my brown piglet is going to smell disgusting and fly infested after a month!’

Waltham Forest Council was approached for comment.