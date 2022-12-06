Labour revolt over plan to scrap House of Lords from ex-ministers David Blunkett and Peter Mandelson

<!–

Sir Keir Starmer is facing rejection of his plan to abolish the House of Lords by his Labor peers.

Peter Mandelson and David Blunkett spoke after the opposition leader announced plans to replace the upper house if he takes power in the next election.

He wants to replace the 800-member sea of ​​ermine with an elected 200-member alternative called the Assembly of Nations and Regions, along with measures to combat corruption.

But Lords Mandelson and Blunkett, both ministers to Tony Blair before he resigned over the scandals, urged him to be cautious.

Lord Mandelson warned that the House of Lords reform risked dragging Labor into a “quagmire of disagreement” without a cross-party deal.

He told BBC Newsnight that “you can put yourself out there and make a stand on abolition” or “you can get serious about…reform”, adding: “Don’t imagine it’s quick, painless or simple, and don’t imagine you’ he’s going to be able to do it simply if the Labor Party agrees with itself and imposes some result on everyone else.’

Sir Keir risked a showdown with Gordon Brown last night when he desperately dodged a commitment to abolish the House of Lords in a Labor first term.

Sir Keir agreed with the former prime minister, who has written a report on democracy reform and devolution to the party, that the upper house is ‘indefensible’.

However, he frantically dodged when asked if that would happen in the first five years if he wins power.

He vowed to ‘disengage’ Britain from a center it has ‘failed to deliver’, as Labor unveiled its plan for political and economic devolution.

The party leader claimed that people are held back by a “broken model” that is “accumulating power in Westminster”, and the country “cries out for a new approach”.

Speaking at the launch of the report by Labor’s committee on the future of the UK, led by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathized with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once having himself was supported.

“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,” he said.

“They wanted to create opportunities for the next generation: build communities they were proud of, have public services they could trust.”

He said that to build the future the country deserves, Britain needs change involving “higher standards in public life, a greater distribution of power and opportunity and better economic growth.”

“No more navel gazing or inward looking, higher, wider, better, this is how Britain should set its sights,” he said.

“I am determined that, with Labour, that is exactly what we will do.”

Brown said his commission on the future of the UK proposed “the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall” that “our country has ever seen”.

He said the report identified 288 “new economic clusters”, 200 of them outside London, capable of creating tens of thousands of well-paid jobs.

Meanwhile, the Tories warned that the UK system would simply end up ‘crippled’ as it did in the US.

And Lord Blunkett told The Times last night: ‘I hope… to make sure that people understand both the practical and constitutional challenges, and reflect on the problems that America is currently experiencing with a deadlocked democratic process. ‘

The report also hints at the possibility of giving councils more room to raise taxes, saying local government needs “flexibility” to generate its own revenue. At the moment, municipalities must hold a referendum if they want to increase the council tax above a certain threshold.