Labour republicans say Britain faces a ‘future with a white privileged male’ as head of state

Dozens of people, including a member of parliament, gathered last night at a PvdA pressure group warning of a future with a “white, privileged man” as head of state.

The discussion, labeled the ‘naughtiest’ fringe event at the Labor Conference in Liverpool this week, dealt with the matter for a British republic just weeks after the Queen’s death.

Guests, including Labor MP Richard Burgon, listened as the hosts argued that power by ‘accidental birth’ is ‘incompatible’ with the Democratic values ​​of the Labor Party.

Panelists leading the debate included author Paul Richards, Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee and Dr Adam Tucker, a specialist in constitutional law at the University of Liverpool.

The discussion focused mainly on the future of the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death, a topic polarizing the party, with some disagreement during a rendition of God Save The King at the conference on Sunday.

Labor MP Richard Burgon, a member of the left-wing Labor Socialist Campaign group, was among the members who attended the fringe event

Mr. Richards laughed at the audience when he opened his own speech by welcoming them to the conference’s ‘naughtiest fringe meeting’.

Burgon, a member of Labour’s left-wing socialist campaign group, responded earlier this week to criticism that it was “terribly inappropriate” to discuss at the conference whether the monarchy should be abolished after the Queen’s death.

He said: ‘In 1993 the law was amended so that the monarch would not pay inheritance tax on private property…unlike state property – that is, private property.

“I think these are still legitimate research questions. And people who respect the Queen’s service… can still hold this view. It’s not an insult to anyone. It is a legitimate discussion in a democratic society.’

A leaflet provided at the event warned Britain faces a future with a ‘white, privileged man’ as head of state, at least until the end of the century

It comes a day after former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned current Labor leader Keir Starmer’s plans to have the party sing the national anthem at its annual conference.

Corbyn said the plan for party members to sing God Save The King at the Liverpool conference was “very, very strange”.

The former Labor Party leader suggested that the singing of the national anthem was “excessively nationalistic”.

Keir Starmer and party leaders have decided to sing the national anthem at the Labor conference for the first time in its history, following the Queen’s death earlier this month and King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

Ms Toynbee told the event that she would have liked the Queen to be ‘Elizabeth the last’, but suggested it wouldn’t be a good idea for Labor to call for the abolition of the monarchy at the next general election.

It comes a day after former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned current Labor leader Keir Starmer’s plans to have the party sing the national anthem at its annual conference.

She said: “Our job is to gradually convince people, which works because the tide is moving slowly and in a republican direction, until then there is a majority of people who also want to open up the whole issue, have a good discussion about the.

“Of course there’s never a good time because either Queen Elizabeth is alive and that’s not a good idea, or she’s dead and that’s not a good idea either. So there is never a perfect time to talk about this.

“I wish she was ‘Elizabeth the Last’, but there was no moment, no fraction, not a nanosecond between the breath of her last breath… and the crown that fell on her son the next moment. There wasn’t even a moment when we were allowed to talk about it.’

dr. Tucker said the king may be “less equipped” to walk the “tight tightrope of our politics, constitution and ceremony” than his mother.

He insisted that “no political power should ever be held on a hereditary basis.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer arrives at the Labor Party conference yesterday afternoon

Richards said it was the “right time for investigation” after the Queen’s death.

He added that in his view there is nothing “revolutionary” about wanting to live in a republic, claiming that “we are the unusual” with a constitutional monarchy in Britain.

Jenny Rathbone, the Welsh Labor Assembly member for Cardiff Central, was also in attendance.

A leaflet provided at the event warned that Britain faces a future with a ‘white, privileged man’ as head of state, at least until the end of the century.

It read: ‘There is little doubt that this will only accelerate calls for an end to the monarchy.

Labor for a Republic believes that a birth accident does not qualify for our country’s top job and is completely incompatible with Labour’s values ​​of democracy and equality.

Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn argued: ‘As a country we are not going to routinely sing the national anthem at every event we go to’

Under a Republican constitution, citizens would be collectively sovereign, with a head of state elected on merit and responsible for protecting our constitution. We say that Labor should take the lead in this.’

Labor stressed last night that it is “not responsible for the content of fringe meetings” at party conference. The party conference kicks off with some Labor MPs daring to predict that the party is on track to win the next election in the wake of the Tories’ controversial program of tax cuts.

Asked about the meeting earlier this week, shadow minister James Murray insisted that fringe events are not organized and are not approved by the party.

Told to him by Sky News presenter Kay Burley that it seemed “terribly inappropriate” to discuss at the conference whether the monarchy should be abolished given the current circumstances, he said: “The fringe events are not organized by the Labor Party or endorsed by the Labor Party.

‘That is not the opinion of the PvdA front seat, that is not the opinion of myself or Keir Starmer.’