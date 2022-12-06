Labour party takes millions from unions crippling Britain behind wave of winter strikes, data shows

<!–

Workers are taking millions of pounds from unions trying to cripple Britain with strike action, new figures showed last night.

Data released by the Electoral Commission reveals that they gave Labor £1.6m in the third quarter of this year, making the party’s donations far exceed the total from the Tories.

Unite, Unison and GMB donated more than £1.2m, the three main unions behind the devastating ambulance strikes announced yesterday. More than a million workers from almost all the major unions have confirmed industrial actions this winter or are being voted out on strike.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has declared over £4m from Unite, Unison and GMB in the last 12 months.

He also accepted nearly half a million pounds from the Communications Workers Union, whose members have launched strikes that threaten to wreak havoc on Christmas deliveries.

Donations have also arrived from Aslef and the TSSA, whose members have teamed up with the RMT union to wreak havoc among train commuters.

The Fire Union, which votes members to strike over an “insulting” 5 percent wage offer, also contributed to Labour’s coffers.

Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi said Labor was being “supported” by unions bent on disrupting the lives of millions of ordinary people.

“Ruthless Keir Starmer refuses to condemn Christmas-destroying militant strikes because he is committed to the union barons’ pay patterns that prop up Labor coffers,” he added.

Senior Labor figures have refused to condemn the wave of disruptive strikes called by union leaders this winter seeking double-digit wage increases.

Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said she supported the right to take industrial action, adding: “If we had a Labor government, we wouldn’t be in this situation.” The RMT does not want to take action, I want the strike to be avoided.’

The new figures came as:

The unions announced that tens of thousands of ambulance workers will leave on December 21 for pay;

Rishi Sunak was under pressure to try to avoid a new ‘winter of discontent’;

Hotel bosses warned that next week’s rail strikes would cost pubs and restaurants more than £1.5bn;

Donations to Conservatives fell 40 percent;

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the army was prepared to help maintain vital public services;

Ministers intensified work on options to toughen strike laws;

A new poll revealed that opinion was turning against the rail unions, with just 37 percent now sympathetic.

Ms Rayner described RMT boss Mick Lynch pictured yesterday as “unbelievably reasonable” and claimed the real militants were ministers refusing to approve pay rises.

Figures from the Electoral Commission reveal that Labor received £4.7m between July and September, more than any other party. This included £1.9 million of public money. Of the remaining £2.8m, 57 per cent came from the unions with £725,000 from Unite, £290,000 from GMB, £198,000 from Unison and £109,000 from CWU.

Former Tory minister Sir John Hayes said the figures showed Labor were committed to a “militancy that is at odds with the patriotic sentiments of law-abiding, hard-working Britons”.

Labor denied that Sir Keir’s decision to sit on the fence over the strikes was driven by his reliance on union funding.

A spokesman said the party had a “broad funding base with the largest proportion coming from our members and small donors”. A source added: ‘Workers do not support industrial action that disturbs the public. The Tories have the power to end strikes and end this disturbance. It is the weak leadership of Rishi Sunak that has caused this chaos. They need to control themselves.

Lynch said: “The price of labor is not the right price in this country… what the unions have to do is correct that.”